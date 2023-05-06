4 Habits You Must Avoid To Protect Your Bond With Loved Ones

Although it’s important to be accepted for who we are, it’s also important to recognise that certain habits can be harmful to our relationships. Our habits make up a big part of who we are and influence our friendships and upbringing. Unfortunately, bad habits in relationships can become deeply ingrained and difficult to change, often forming early in life. Sometimes, even when everything seems to be normal, unknowingly something may happen that causes a rift between you and your loved ones. What makes it especially challenging is not knowing the reason behind it. At times, this can be a result of certain habits that you may have. By paying attention to these habits, you can improve and maintain better relationships with those closest to you.

Here are some of the bad habits that ruin relationships:

Focusing on shortcomings:

Every person has some kind of shortcomings, but some people tend to focus on the faults of others while ignoring their own. This type of behaviour reflects negative thinking. Therefore, it is important not to make a habit of finding faults in others and instead maintain a positive mindset towards people. Additionally, it is crucial to be mindful of your words while communicating with others and avoid using inappropriate language.

Having double standards

Some people tend to lecture their family and friends about morality and values, yet they do not hesitate to mistreat others. This behaviour can lead to people distancing themselves from you. Therefore, it is important to avoid having double standards and always treat everyone with respect. Additionally, be consistent in your behaviour towards others.

Comparing

Comparing one person to another is a common habit, but it can be harmful to your loved ones. Sometimes, you may do it unknowingly, and it may cause people to gradually distance themselves from you. Therefore, it is important to avoid comparing family or friends with others and to always behave respectfully.

Spending time with electronics

Your relationship with your loved ones should take priority overindulging in technology. While technology has become an integral part of daily life, it is important to make time for your family, friends, or significant other when at home. Refrain from using devices such as mobile phones and laptops when spending time with your loved ones to establish a deeper connection.

Overly criticising your loved ones

If you find yourself constantly criticising your loved ones, particularly regarding their looks or profession, it’s essential to break this habit. Instead, give constructive feedback in a positive manner that will be well received by them.

