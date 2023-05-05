4 Healthy Drinks To Keep Your Stomach Clean And Cool This Summer

During summer, people experience several kinds of stomach issues such as gas bloating and aches. These can be a result of unhealthy lifestyles like eating junk, drinking less water, sitting idle for a long time, etc. Thus, it is very important to maintain a good diet during the summer season to avoid these problems. It is also very important to keep your body hydrated because the loss of water also causes several stomach issues. So today, we are here with four natural drinks that will keep your stomach clean and cool this summer.

Buttermilk- Buttermilk is widely consumed in India during the summers to strengthen digestion as it is a probiotic. It breaks down food very quickly in the stomach and it also increases the metabolism. And thus, it keeps the problem of bloating at bay. The lactic acid present in buttermilk also relaxes the lining of the intestine.

Coconut water - Drinking coconut water in summer is very beneficial. It contains different types of natural enzymes which strengthen the digestive power and also contains an ample amount of potassium which prevents the problem of bloating. Drinking coconut water in summer also maintains electrolyte balance in the body.

Mango panna (Aam Panna) -Aam panna in summer is a very refreshing drink. It not only gives relief from the heat but also strengthens our digestive power. This drink is full of Vitamin B which cleanses the intestine and hence prevents several stomach issues.

Sattu sharbat - In Ayurveda, sattu has been considered a beverage that increases digestion power to manifolds. It promotes smooth bowel movement and also helps cool down the stomach. Sattu reduces inflammation in the intestine and provides relief from swelling in the intestine as well.

