Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, a transgender rights activist and Bharatanatyam dancer, has made significant contributions to promoting inclusivity and breaking stereotypes in the beauty industry. Laxmi has been a vocal advocate for transgender rights, encouraging the acceptance of diverse beauty standards and challenging traditional notions of femininity and masculinity. Their visibility has paved the way for greater representation and acceptance of transgender people in the makeup industry.

Durga Gawde, a genderqueer artist and LGBTQ activist, has influenced makeup trends by questioning traditional beauty norms. Their daring and unconventional makeup looks, often accompanied by colourful hair and avant-garde fashion choices, have inspired people to push themselves and embrace their creativity. Durga’s fearless approach to self-expression has influenced makeup culture to become more diverse and experimental.

Sushant Divgikar, a prominent LGBTQ activist and drag queen, has been instrumental in popularising daring and transformative makeup looks in India. Sushant’s fame and talent have aided in breaking down barriers and pushing the boundaries of makeup artistry in India.

India’s reputation for diversity and inclusivity is well-known. The country boasts a vibrant LGBTQ community that is actively challenging stereotypes, promoting self-expression, and fostering inclusivity. Their influence has had a profound effect on makeup trends, inspiring individuals to embrace a variety of styles and liberate themselves from societal conventions. Through their advocacy and creative endeavors, they have played a crucial role in cultivating a more diverse and inclusive makeup culture in the nation. Avleen Bansal, Head of Trainings, Moira believes the following are making great strides and impacting the makeup industry.

Keshav Suri, a hotelier and LGBTQ activist, has used his platform to promote gender-neutral and inclusive makeup trends. Keshav has inspired people to experiment with makeup as a form of self-expression, regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation, by embracing his own distinct style. His advocacy work and visibility have helped to create a more accepting and inclusive environment in India for diverse makeup trends.

Defying traditional beauty norms, India has emerged as one of the biggest cheerleaders in standing up for the LGBTQ community and promoting the inclusivity towards makeup. This drastic change has enabled a more vibrant and diverse makeup culture, where people feel empowered to express themselves authentically through their makeup choices.