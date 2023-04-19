4 Lifestyle Changes to Reduce Effects of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

World Liver Day is observed on April 19 every year to raise awareness about health issues and complications that can impair this vital organ in our body. This day aims to promote health by highlighting common liver disease symptoms and outlining management and prevention strategies.

There are many liver complications associated with increased consumption of alcohol. But not necessarily all complications of the liver are related to alcohol. In fact, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is quite common.

It is caused by the accumulation of extra fat in the liver. As per the National Health Service, UK, the majority of the time, early-stage NAFLD is harmless, but if it worsens, it can result in severe liver damage.

People who are obese, suffer from type 2 diabetes, have high cholesterol, and high blood pressure, and are insulin resistant, among other causes, are more prone to developing NAFLD. To treat NAFLD, a doctor may prescribe medicines to cure problems that cause it, and in worse cases, a person might need to undergo a liver transplant. However, there are a few lifestyle changes that can go a long way in reducing the effects of NAFLD.

Lose weight

As Obesity is regarded as one of the most important causes of NAFLD, and the first natural way to reduce its effect is to start losing weight. To reduce fat formation in the liver, the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD)’s 2017 guide advises patients with obesity and NAFLD to lose between 3 and 5 per cent of their total weight. It’s crucial to consult with your doctor before starting any weight-loss programme to determine the best course of action for you. A dietitian can create an eating strategy to assist you in achieving your weight loss objectives and selecting nourishing foods. Check your diet

Try to eat a balanced diet with enough fruits, vegetables, protein, and carbohydrates while limiting your intake of fat, sugar, and salt. Eating smaller meals is also recommended. Cut down on sugar

While we are talking about a diet, it’s important to mention how harmful sugar consumption is for patients with NAFLD. According to research, fructose and sucrose can, over time, help the liver accumulate fat. It’s recommended to avoid candy, ice cream, cold drinks, and sugary desserts. Quit smoking

While NAFLD is not related to alcohol consumption, smoking can aggravate your condition. It can severely affect how medicines react in your body and also intensify conditions that are related to NAFLD.

