4 Mouthwatering Mango Desserts to Beat the Heat this Summer

As the temperatures rise, there’s no better way to cool down and savor the season than with the sweet and tangy flavours of the king of fruits, mango. From creamy panna cotta to tropical thandai and irresistible cakes, we’ve handpicked four sensational recipes by Rahul Chahar, Executive Pastry Chef, Vivanta New Delhi Dwarka, Taj City Centre Gurugram and Taj Mahal New Delhi that will transport your taste buds to a tasty paradise. A backyard get-together, a picnic, or just a delightful after-dinner treat never seemed more exciting, these mango-infused desserts are sure to delight both your palate and your senses.

So, dust off your blender, preheat your oven, and get ready to embark on a culinary journey that will satisfy your cravings and add a vibrant twist to your summer cheer!

Advertisement

Mango Thandai

Ingredients:

Almond 5 no., Fennel Seed 5gm, Cucumber Seed 10gm, Milk (Full Cream) 250ml, Sugar 10gm, Poppy Seed 5gm, Green Cardamom Powder 5gm, Saffron 50gm, Mango.

Method:

First, soak almonds, poppy seeds, fennel seeds, and cucumber seeds in 1 cup of water overnight. Blanch the almonds and grind all the wet ingredients together to a fine paste. Add milk to a heavy-bottom pan on medium heat. Stir in between and let it come to a slight boil. Once the milk comes to a boil, lower the heat and add the thandai paste to it. Use a wire whisk to mix it all. Then add the sugar and cardamom powder and mix until it is dissolved. Turn off the heat. Add Kesar and blend till everything is mixed perfectly. Please keep it in the refrigerator for 60 minutes. Add mango pulp and serve cold.

Mango Baked Cheesecake

Ingredients:

For Cake - Cream Cheese 400 gm, Sugar 125 gm, Eggs 2 no.s, Corn Flour 12gm, Fresh Cream 125gm, Vanilla Essence Few Drops. For Crust - Ground Graham Crackers 100 gm, Melted Butter 30gm. Garnish - 100gm, Mango.

Advertisement

Method:

In a mixer with a paddle attachment, put the cream cheese, sugar and cornflour and mix until there is no lump. Add fresh cream and mix slightly, then add eggs and vanilla essence and mix until combined. In a separate bowl, mix the powdered graham cracker and melted butter together and put them into ten diameter ring mould with tin foil then, put the graham mix inside and flatten the graham crackers. Pour the cheese mixture and bake it at 375°F for 45 min or until set. And Garnish with grated mango pulp.

Mango Panna Cotta

Ingredients

Fresh dairy cream 150 ml, Full fat milk 100ml, Gelatin 8gm, Caster sugar 50gm, Alphonso mango pulp 50ml, Mango cubes as desired.

Method

In a heavy-bottomed pan, combine the cream, milk and sugar and bring it to a boil. Soak gelatin in a table spoon of water for ten minutes. Whisk in the gelatin into the milk-cream mixture ensuring that no lumps are formed. Remove the mixture from heat and mix in the mango pulp. Allow the mixture to rest at room temperature. Pour the panna cotta mixture into a jar / glass of choice with layers of fresh mango pulp/cubes as desired. Refrigerate the dessert for 2 hours until set. Serve chilled.

Mango Chiffon Lava Cake

Ingredients:

For Cake - Egg Yolks 3 Nos., Water 40 ml, Refined Oil 40 ml, Castor Sugar 15 gms, Mango puree 15-20 gm, Refined flour 60gm. For Meringue - Egg white 110 gm, Castor Sugar 60 gms, Cornflour 7 gm. Filling for the Lava - Cream cheese 50 gm, Castor Sugar 15 gm, Yogurt 25 gm, Salt 4 gm, Whipped cream 150 gm, Mango puree 45 gm.

Method:

Whisk egg yolks and water together. Then add 15 gms of castor sugar, mango puree and refined flour. Make meringue* with egg whites and castor sugar. Then add cornflour to the meringue and whisk. Fold in all the meringue into the mango mix. Pour into a mould and bake at 140 degree Celsius for about 20 mins.

Filling: