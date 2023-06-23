4 Non-Invasive Anti-Aging Treatments You Should Try Once

Some years back, botox, fillers, anti-aging treatments were frowned upon, but now we all know at least one mami or chachi who has got done some treatment on their face. And if you are in your 30s, your dermatologist might just suggest you one.
However, if you are scared of the needle but still want one of those treatments, there are non-invasive anti-aging treatments too that give great results and the best part, no going under the knife or suffering needle pain.
Dr Kashish Kalra, Head of department, Dermatology, Max Smart Superspeciality Hospital, New Delhi explains some of the most common procedures used in daily practice are:
- HIFU - High-intensity focused ultrasound
High intensity focused ultrasound is an energy based device where very high density of ultrasound waves are used to create heat in the deeper layer of skin leading to destruction of cells and to repair those cells collagen is produced because of inflammatory response called as collagen remodelling which in turn leads to contoured look and less wrinkles. One to three sessions are done at a gap of 8 to 10 weeks and results last for a year or so.
- RF - Radio Frequency
Radio frequency is a device which produces electromagnetic waves to heat the skin cells leading to collagen stimulation, hence giving a youthful and lifted look to the face.
- Face PRP
Face PRP or vampire facial involves extracting platelet rich plasma from the patient’s own blood and injecting in deep layer of skin along with micro needling device. PRP disintegrates to release growth factors in the skin which gives instant glow and anti-aging benefits if repeated every month.
- Lasers
There are certain lasers which are used for stimulation of collagen and are also beneficial for skin resurfacing leading up face tightening and less wrinkles. Some of the best ones are fractional CO2 laser, erbium yag laser, erbium glass laser etc. Laser resurfacing can have downtime of 3 to 7 days depending on skin type and concern.
first published: June 23, 2023, 16:43 IST
last updated: June 23, 2023, 16:49 IST