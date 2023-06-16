4 Reasons Why Every Couple Should Try A Drinking Game To Enhance their Relationship 

Are you ready to take your relationship from “meh" to “woo-hoo!"? Look no further than the exhilarating world of drinking games! In addition to their wild and crazy reputation, drinking games can surprisingly serve as a fantastic tool to enhance your relationship. From breaking down barriers to creating shared experiences, they have a lot to offer when it comes to strengthening your bond with your partner.

Anchit Kapoor, co-founder, Dring shares four compelling reasons why every couple should try a drinking game to boost their relationship quotient. So buckle up for a thrilling ride ahead!

Breaks down barriers

If you’re in a new relationship or still getting to know each other, a drinking game can be a great way to break the ice. The games provide a shared experience that can help you get to know each other’s personalities, senses of humour, and competitive sides.

This can help you both feel more comfortable and connected with each other, which is a great foundation for any relationship.

Fosters Communication and Connection:

Drinking games aren’t just about getting drunk; they’re an invitation to unwind and connect on a deeper level.

As you take turns playing the game, you’ll find yourself sharing personal stories and secrets that you may not have shared otherwise. These treasured moments will help you embrace each other’s vulnerability and discover new levels of understanding that will definitely help you strengthen your emotional bond.

Adds Variety and Excitement/Encourages Spontaneity and Adventure

Let’s face it- even the strongest relationships can sometimes feel stagnant or monotonous. So if you’re feeling stuck in a rut, a drinking game is the perfect way to mix things up. Whether you try out a new game or come up with your own rules, you’ll be flexing your creative muscles and trying something new together.

Nurtures teamwork and support

In any relationship, the ability to work as a team is crucial. Drinking games, surprisingly, offer the perfect platform for couples to foster teamwork and support. Whether you’re taking on a drinking challenge or trying to master a game of flip cup, you’ll be forced to tackle problems as a team, make decisions together, and develop a shared sense of humour.