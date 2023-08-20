4 Rum-Based Cocktail For The Perfect Monsoon Bachelorette, Recipes Inside

As the rainy season persists, wedding invitations are bound to flood in from your loved ones getting ready to tie the knot and host a memorable monsoon wedding. As a friend of the bride, this also entails organizing the perfect bachelorette party, complete with lively karaoke, group selfies aplenty, and, of course, an abundance of drinks to keep the good times rolling.

And what better way to keep your spirits high amidst the downpours of the season than with warmth and zing of spiced rum as your spirit of choice? Here are some amazing ginger rum cocktails that are perfect for the rainy season. These drinks will add a perfect mix of sweetness and spice to your evening, whether it’s a casual hangout or an exciting bachelorette party.

Check out the recipes-

Advertisement

Ginger Bees

Ingredients:

50ml BACARDÍ Ginger

22.5ml Lime Juice

15 ml Honey Syrup

7.5ml Demerara Syrup

Method:

Shake the ingredients together and strain into a Coupe glass. Garnish with ginger candy.

Ginger Mojito

Ingredients:

60ml Ginger rum

4-5 pcs Lime chunks

15ml Sugar Syrup

Mint Leaves

Soda

Preparation:

Muddle the ginger and mint leaves. Add syrup, and rum, and build up the drink in a tall highball glass. Top with soda and garnish with mint leaves.

Mr. Alphonso

Ingredients:

60ml Ginger rum

30ml Monin Mango Puree

15ml Lime Juice

10ml Demerara Sugar

Method:

Shake the ingredients together in a shaker. Strain into a Nick & Nora glass. Garnish with Aam Papad.

Cuban Mule

Ingredients:

60ml BACARDÍ Ginger.

20ml Lime Juice.

Ginger Ale.

Soda.

Preparation: