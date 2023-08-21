4 Tips On How To Take Care Of Your Dogs During Monsoons by Experts

After the scorching heat, monsoon definitely brings a refreshing change for us as well as our furry friends. Our dogs love their outdoor time and pleasant walks. But the season also brings potential risks for your furry friends. The increased humidity and damp environment can lead to infections and skin allergies in your pets. To ensure the well-being of your pets during the monsoon, Dyson, lists some essential tips to keep in mind for taking care of your pets.

Regular Grooming:

Staying on top of your dog’s grooming routine during the monsoon season is crucial. The high humidity levels can foster the growth of bacteria and germs in their fur, posing potential health risks. However, regular grooming can significantly reduce the number of allergens present in your pet’s fur. It helps in removing loose hair, dander, and external allergens that might have settled on their fur during outdoor activities.

Monika Stuczen, Research Scientist in Microbiology, Dyson, says: “The impact pets have in the home goes beyond what we can see. Effectively removing pet hair is important, but pet dander with dried-on saliva is a problem which is invisible to the naked eye. These microscopic particles can carry allergy-causing proteins around the home. Lightweight and miniscule, they can remain airborne for hours or transfer between objects. Research has even found cat allergens in rooms where cats have never been."

The Dyson Pet Groom tool can make pet grooming less messy and more efficient. It is designed to brush and remove loose pet hair and dander directly into the bin.

Keep them Dry, especially the Paws and ears:

After your furry friend enjoys outdoor playtime, wiping their paws is something you should not miss. This helps remove any viruses and bacteria they may have picked up from the ground. Using warm water and soft towels, gently clean their paws to ensure thorough cleansing.

Make sure you keep their fur dry before and after their daily walks or outdoor time. You may pat them with a towel or even use a gentle hair dryer from a distance. For walks, you can also use a dog raincoat to protect them from sudden showers.

Cleaning Pet Bedding and Belongings:

The pet’s bedding, toys and designated areas can be a source of allergens. Washing your pet’s bedding regularly helps eliminate allergens that may have accumulated over time. Use hypoallergenic detergent and hot water to effectively remove dust mites, pollen, and other allergens.

Tick and Flea Control:

Humidity during the monsoon season becomes a breeding ground for ticks and fleas. Ensure that your dog’s sleeping area is clean and free of these pests. In addition to regularly cleaning and drying their bedding, use appropriate tick and flea control measures, as recommended by your veterinarian, to keep your furry friend protected. Check for potential ticks and flea more frequently than you do in other seasons.