4 Tried And Tested Ways To Keep The Bananas Fresh For Long Time

Bananas are a fruit that is loved by every age group, regardless of what season it is. Bananas include an array of vitamins and minerals that easily satisfy the body’s requirements. Our kidneys, heart, digestive system, and other organs are all kept in good health by their iron, fibre, and antioxidant content. In addition, it contains a variety of enzymes that aid in defending the body against a wide range of illnesses.

However, anyone who has bought a big bunch of bananas and kept them in the fruit cellar or basket knows how herculean a task it is to stop them from getting blackened during the summer season, especially if you want to keep them past a few days. Bananas often get too ripe and lose their freshness, turning black. Here are some ways you can keep your bananas fresh for a long time.

Keep them hanging

You will probably have seen how vendors keep their bananas hanging at fruit shops. There is a reason behind this. It avoids bruising and lessens the possibility of exposing the banana flesh to oxygen, which would hasten the ripening process. Do the same at home by tying a thread to the stem of the bananas.

Use plastic wrapping

Separate the banana’s stem and wrap each one in a different type of plastic to prevent it from decaying. Remember that the banana is only wrapped in plastic at the stem end. Their ripening is slowed significantly as a result. The banana actually stays fresh for 4-5 days because of the minimal amount of ethylene gas it emits.

Wash with vinegar

Additionally, vinegar can be used to delay banana rot. Fill a container with water and a few tablespoons of vinegar. The banana should now be dipped in it, removed, and hung. The bananas will last longer.

Use of an airtight pouch

If you want to store bananas for several days, then keep the bananas in an airtight plastic bag and freeze them in the fridge. In this way you can store it for a month. Defrost it for half an hour before consumption.