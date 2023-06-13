4 Ways To Use Reetha For Long, Strong And Shiny Hair

Reetha (Indian soapberry) has been used in Ayurveda for years. It makes your hair long and thick as well as removes dandruff. It also makes the hair healthy from the roots, improves hair growth and removes the problem of grey hair. Even today, many hair product companies use it. Reetha is rich in iron, which is very important for the health of the hair and is also a great source of antioxidants that help deal with many hair problems. So today, let’s know how you can include reetha in your hair care routine to bring instant shine to your hair.

To clean hair

You can clean the hair from the roots without using soap or shampoo with the help of Reetha. For this, soak a handful of reetha in boiling water overnight. In the morning, mash it well to make a thick paste. When it gets mashed, take out the seeds and your organic shampoo is ready. Now, apply it to wet hair and roots and massage with light hands and wash with water. You can see the difference immediately as your hair will look black and shiny.

Reetha hair mask

If your hair has become weak, you can also use reetha as a hair tonic. For this, mix amla and shikakai along with reetha, mix these three in hot water and keep it overnight. You can also opt for powder if you want to. Make a paste by mashing it in the morning. Now apply the paste as a mask across your hair thoroughly. After 60 minutes, wash the hair with clean water.

Reetha oil

Place one cup of coconut oil into a bowl. Now turn it on and heat it. After that, add the chopped amla and reetha pieces to it and let it roast. Turn off the gas when they are cooked through and begin to look burned. After this, wait for some time until it cools down completely. Then filter it and put it in a bottle. Now apply this oil well to your scalp and hair at night and wash your hair with shampoo in the morning. Hair will grow faster and it will become shiny and soft after a few weeks.