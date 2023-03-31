4 Zodiac Signs Prone To Finding Faults In Their Relationships

The relationship works on understanding and acceptance, but if someone is constantly picking the faults in you then it becomes difficult to maintain a healthy relationship, no matter how hard you try. It seems unfair when you try to be your best self, but still cannot match the standards of your partner. They expect you to be perfect in every aspect. They constantly poke you for your habits, behaviour, and personality, which most of the time seems unnecessary. Many people, with certain zodiac signs show these qualities which become too much to handle for their partners at times.

Let’s take a look at some of the Zodiac signs who are more likely to find faults in their partners:

Virgo: Given their perfectionist nature, Virgos are pro at picking up their lover’s faults every time. They tend to form a judgment as soon as they meet their partner. Then what follows is their solution therapy. They offer solutions every time to make their partner perfect and up to the mark with them. This often creates an unsaid rift between them. The relationship becomes sour with time due to your everyday struggle of matching Virgo’s perfectionism.

Scorpio: For the individuals with Scorpio sign, criticism is the way of making their partners feel less worthy. The constant struggle of you to keep a Scorpio person happy leads to forgetting yourself. In a relationship, it is highly important to also have your own voice which diminishes under the influence of the person belonging to Scorpio sign.

Leo: Those belonging to the Leo zodiac sign are the ones who want to become the center of attention in their relationships. This leads them to pick tiny faults in their partners and then advise them to change. This know-it-all behaviour creates a distance between them and their partners in a relationship. It is not always necessary to offer solutions to your partners, but rather accept them as they are.

Sagittarius: People belonging to Sagittarius sign are strong observers and they are very quick in judging their partner’s demeanor. They are extremely straightforward about it too, which often annoys their partners. To maintain a healthy relationship, it becomes highly important to confront your spouse about such behaviours.

