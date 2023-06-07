45-Year-Old Tech Magnate In US Spends Rs 16 Crore In A Year To ‘Reverse Aging Process’

They say that money cannot buy happiness, but if eternal youth is happiness, then a wealthy entrepreneur from Los Angeles named Bryan Johnson may actually be doing so. The 45-year-old is obsessed with the idea of staying eternally young and he has no qualms spending a fortune to attain it. So much so that the 45-year-old plans to spend more than Rs 16 crore in just one year on a variety of procedures and tests meant to make him seem younger. His pelvic floor muscles can be strengthened by electromagnetic pulses, and he also has a device that counts how many erections he has each night.

His business Braintree was sold to PayPal for $800 million 10 years ago and since then he spends all his money to stay young forever. According to Bloomberg, Johnson visits a group of 30 doctors for routine, occasionally invasive examinations for Project Blueprint.

According to Bloomberg, the project’s lead physician and “regenerative medicine physician," Oliver Zolman, is committed to “helping reverse the aging process in every one of Johnson’s organs" and charges up to $1,000 (Rs 82,000) per hour for patients who are interested in the extensive testing that Johnson undertakes.

Brian takes pills containing 80 vitamins and minerals every day. He only eats veggies, consumes 30 kg each month, and goes to bed at 8.30 pm every night. More than 33,000 photos of the stomach’s interior have already been obtained using ultrasound and other methods to make sure there are no defects. When he reaches his biological age of 18, Brian hopes to. He consumes a maximum of 1977 calories every day. Almond milk, walnuts, flax seeds, and berries are also included. He works out for an hour each day.