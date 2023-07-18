5 Anita Dongre Nature-Inspired Lehengas Perfect For The Fuss-Free Bride

Renowned fashion designer Anita Dongre celebrates her favourite muse the modern bride whose roots are inherently Indian but her spirit is transient across geographies in her latest bridal collection There She Glows.

A love letter to Indian crafts, Anita marries contemporary silhouettes with motifs inspired by nature. Speaking about celebrating the fuss-free bride in this collection, Anita Dongre says, “I wanted this collection to resonate with the eternally graceful, fuss-free bride who wants to celebrate her big day, joining in all the fun while looking effortlessly graceful."

Known for her undying support of Indian crafts and artisans, the collection boasts of vivid crafts beautifully brought to life through varied motifs. Sharing her thoughts on working with women artisans, Anita adds, “It has been a joy to work with the women artisans of SEWA, learning from the crafts they use to make everyday living beautiful– a gift of craft culture handed from one artisan community to the world."

Celebrating the bride of today, here are five lehengas from the collection perfect for the wedding season-

Adhira Lehenga

Crafted in the mystical shade of red, this lehenga is a perfect blend of intricate detailing and nature-inspired motifs enhanced with gota patti, resham, sequin and zardosi embroidery. For brides to love to keep it elegant yet fun, this gorgeous silhouette features a lehenga, choli and dupatta and comes with pockets.

Urvara Skirt Set

The Urvara skirt set in ivory plays the perfect canvas to highlight the timeless hand-painted Picchwai. The technique took 3800 hours to complete and the silhouette is enhanced with zardosi and gota patti embroidery. Embracing a time-honoured craft and celebrating it with nature-inspired motifs, the contemporary silhouette will resonate with the new-age bride.

Alakana Skirt Set

Available in two distinct shades including Old Rose and Red, the Alakana skirt set empowers craftswomen. Celebrating art and its artists, the Alakana skirt set is the work of the talented women of SEWA (Self Employed Women’s Association), a movement Anita Dongre actively advocates. The impeccable thread and mirror hand embroidery with sequins make this silhouette featuring a skirt, top and jacket a must-have this wedding season.

Nayaab Skirt Set

Highlighting the Lippan mirror work which originates from the Kutch region, the Nayaab skirt set is quietly luxurious. The tone-on-tone embroidery on this ivory skirt set is enhanced with gold zardosi thread work making it a one-of-a-kind ensemble. A special silhouette for your special day, the set comes with pockets and a dramatic tulle trail.