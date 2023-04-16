5 Ayurvedic Remedies For Less Hair Fall

Hair fall has become a widespread issue and affects people of all ages and genders. Today, people face several problems like high-stress levels and poor diet. These coupled with other factors like genetics and a person’s environment can lead to excessive hair fall. According to Ayurveda, hair fall is caused due to an imbalance in the doshas, particularly the pitta dosha, which is responsible for hair growth and maintenance. Ayurveda also offers several natural remedies to help prevent hair fall and promote hair growth. Here are some Ayurvedic treatments for hair fall.

Amla: Amla (Indian gooseberry) is one of the best remedies for any hair problems. It is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, which help promote hair growth. You can use amla oil or juice on your hair or eat amlas daily to reap its benefits. Bhringraj: Bhringraj is an Ayurvedic herb that is known for promoting hair growth properties. It also helps strengthen hair roots and prevents hair fall. You can use bhringraj oil or make a paste from its leaves and apply it to your scalp for the best results. Neem: Neem is a natural antifungal and antibacterial agent that helps prevent dandruff and other scalp infections which can lead to excessive hair fall. You can use neem oil or make a paste of its leaves to apply to your scalp. Hibiscus: Hibiscus is another Ayurvedic remedy that helps strengthen hair roots and prevents hair damage. You can use hibiscus oil or a paste to prevent excessive hair fall. Coconut: Coconut oil is a natural remedy that is widely used in Ayurveda for hair fall. It helps nourish hair follicles and promotes healthy hair. You can apply coconut oil to your hair and scalp, leave it on for a few hours or overnight, and then wash it off with a gentle shampoo. Remember to scrub the oil properly from your tresses or your hair will remain greasy.

Advertisement

These remedies are safe and effective and can be easily incorporated into your daily hair care routine.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here