5 Ayurvedic Skin Care Products to Use in Monsoon

“Nothing says it’s time to start anew like the rain". Indeed, monsoons bring forth much-needed relief after the scorching summer heat. It’s the start of promising days ahead. Despite the calming effect of the monsoon around us, it can be a challenging season for our skin health. The rise in humidity in the weather can trigger skin issues and dullness. It is pivotal to follow the appropriate skincare routine for monsoons. Pooja Parkar, Founder, MUL Secrets, a wellness first skincare brand, shares insights on maintaining the proper skincare routine for glowing skin in the monsoon.

Cleansing your skin

Cleansing your face will help remove dead skin cells, oil, and dirt, maintaining clean pores and preventing conditions like acne. Wash your face at least 2 to 3 times daily during monsoon to remove excess dirt. The humidity in the weather makes the skin moist, which attracts dust particles and impurities in the atmosphere to stick easily, making the skin sticky and dull. Proper cleansing will remove the impurities and refresh your skin. This will help in enhancing the glow of the skin. It is pertinent to use an organic and appropriate facewash for your skin type.

Apply skin-firming masks to get an extra glow

Including a natural skin-firming mask in your skincare routine in the monsoon is essential. Skin-firming masks reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and make skin smooth and supple. Make sure to use a product with ayurvedic ingredients like MUL Secrets Rejuvenate Skin firming mask that tighten and rejuvenate your skin, promoting a youthful and radiant appearance. Choosing a suitable firming mask is vital. Always check the ingredient list at the back of the pack before selecting a product.

Keep your skin hydrated

A hydrating facemask replenishes and nourishes your skin, restoring moisture and promoting a healthy glow. Incorporating a skin hydrating regime in your skincare routine around the year is essential. A hydrating mask improves skin health. It gives a dewy complexion, adding vitality and a youthful appearance to your skin. It also enhances the appearance of the pores by removing excess oil from the skin that accumulates due to humidity in the atmosphere. However, choosing a suitable hydrating mask for your skin is critical.

Save your skin from Acne

The humid weather during monsoon is ideal for many skin issues, especially acne. The formation of excess oil in the skin, coupled with the stickiness of the atmosphere, impurities make acne a common problem in the monsoon season. It is essential that preventive measures must be taken to avoid acne problems. Use an acne exfoliating mask like MUL Secrets Revive acne exfoliating masks formulated with potent ingredients that target and combat acne, reducing breakouts, inflammation, and blemishes.

Moisturize your skin regularly