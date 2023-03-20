Irrespective of age, summers in India can easily take a toll on anyone’s mood and you eventually end up planning a trip to the mountains. Are we hearing some “yes"? We frequently travel to places with greenery, cool winds, pleasant weather, and tranquil surroundings to escape the summer heat. May is one of India’s hottest months, making it the ideal time to book a family holiday.

A holiday provides the ideal opportunity for a family to spend some quality time together. Not to forget, it provides relief from the oppressive summer heat. Prepare yourself to appreciate the serenity of hill stations, hike to mountain summits, savour delectable cuisine, engage in adventure sports, and discover India’s wilderness. Here is the list of places that you can not miss to visit with your family especially if you are living close to Delhi,

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Manali has long been a favoured destination for families since it is tucked away between the formidable Dhauladhar and Pir Panjal hills. Your summer vacation will be much more enjoyable thanks to its natural beauty and serene atmosphere. Manali can be visited all year round, but May is when this location shines the brightest. Manali is the ideal destination for a summer vacation because of its historical temples, beautiful valleys, and well-known attractions. If your family enjoys adventure, you may want to choose mountaineering, rafting, paragliding, and Zorbing.

Nainital, Uttarakhand

The ideal travelling companions are simple to arrange from Delhi. For families searching for an enjoyable weekend break, Nainital with Jim Corbett is a wonderful combination of beauty and wildness. While Jim Corbett is primarily visited for jeep safaris, trekking, and mountain biking, Nainital is known for its abundance of natural beauty, comfortable climate, and serene Naini Lake. You may spend quality time with your family while travelling to these places. Enjoy the numerous activities that these places have to offer for lifelong memories.

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

Mussoorie, sometimes known as the “Queen of Hill Stations," is a wonderful destination for a quick family vacation. You won’t want to visit busy areas because of the tranquil environment. While being a popular destination for tourists all year long, Mussoorie in May offers a unique experience. If you enjoy waterfalls, you could be captivated by this location. One of the best locations in India to travel to in May is Mussoorie because it offers a variety of events.

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Rishikesh, a holy city where the River Ganges flows through beautiful scenery, is one of the top tourist destinations in Uttarakhand for families and children. It is excellent for cooling the senses after a hot summer. This Uttarakhand “yoganagari" is a booming tourist destination and is blessed with the Garhwal Himalayas. Go with your family to Rishikesh in May to take in the city’s abundant beauty, see its majestic temples, and engage in exhilarating recreational activities.

Auli, Uttarakhand

The artificial lakes, sacred temples, and trekking spots perfectly define Auli. It is among the greatest places to travel with family in May if you want to spend some time alone. The Auli environment is breathtaking to look upon because it is situated on mountains with expansive meadows. You can spend the much-needed quality time you don’t get in your busy daily schedule conversing with your family members while sipping on a nice cup of tea.

