5 Benefits of Ayurveda Based Products For Kids

In the modern era, there is a growing trend among parents to seek natural and holistic solutions for enhancing the health and well-being of their children. One such ancient Indian system of medicine called Ayurveda has gained popularity. For centuries, Ayurveda has been utilized to promote physical, mental, and spiritual wellness. Ayurvedic products are derived from natural ingredients and are believed to be safe, devoid of harmful chemicals, and effective for individuals of all age groups, including children. This approach aligns with the preference for natural remedies and offers parents an alternative option to support their children’s health using time-tested Ayurvedic principles.

Dr Swathi Ramamurthy, Head, Research and Development, Herby Angel shares the five benefits of Ayurveda-based products for kids:

Safe and natural ingredients

The utmost benefit of using Ayurveda-based products is that they are made from natural ingredients that are safe for children. Unlike many conventional products that contain harsh chemicals and synthetic additives, which might lead to skin allergies, rashes, itching, etc. herbal/natural components are better accepted by the body and get metabolized easily. Hence, the long-term side effects can be avoided and these products can be safely used for kids.

Supports overall health and immunity

Ayurveda focuses on promoting overall health and wellness, rather than just treating specific symptoms or conditions. Ayurveda-based products for kids are designed to support the immune system, improve digestion, and promote healthy growth and development. For example, Ayurvedic products may contain ingredients like turmeric, ginger, and holy basil, which are known for their immune-boosting and anti-inflammatory properties.

Improves skin and hair health

Ayurveda-based products are made using natural ingredients like Aloe vera, Rose, Sandalwood, and Liquorice etc. that are very beneficial for the skin. They have natural anti-inflammatory and soothing properties, making them an excellent choice for kids’ delicate and sensitive skin. Similarly, Ayurvedic products for hair help to strengthen hair strands and promote healthy growth, while also addressing common scalp issues like dandruff and dryness.

Multifaceted action of products

Ayurveda approaches a condition as a whole, and not just as a symptom. Hence using Ayurveda products offer a complete holistic solution. For example, when you would want to use an Ayurveda-based diaper rash cream for your baby it will ensure that the rashes are healed and the cause for the rashes i.e. friction between surfaces is reduced, and at the same time infections that can be caused due to exposure of the rashes to excretory waste is prevented.

Promotes a holistic approach to health

Ayurveda-based products promote a holistic approach to health and wellness. One of the core concepts of Ayurveda is Agni. This can be roughly correlated to the digestive system as well as metabolism. Ayurveda states that any imbalances in these will lead to problems. Ayurveda-based products are mostly designed to rectify the Agni, hence addressing the root cause. For example, in personal care products ingredients like Aloe Vera, Liquorice, and Manjishtha are used which not only exhibit surface action but are absorbed into the body to rectify the metabolic processes and work from inside. Hence the ingredient list can be small yet more effective in comparison to chemical products.