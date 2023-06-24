5 Benefits of Fermented Foods One Must Know

Fermentation is a method known to preserve foods, improve the flavours and increase the shelf life of products. Foods like curd, cheese, wine and Kombucha employ the process of fermentation.

Fermentation allows the growth of beneficial bacteria’s like probiotics. Probiotics improve immune function as well as digestive and heart health. Fermented foods are known to be more beneficial than unfermented food.

Vidhi Chawla, Dietitian and founder, Fisico Diet and Skin Clinic shares the benefits of Fermented Foods:

Improves Digestive Health

Probiotics grown during fermentation are capable of helping in restoring the balance of friendly bacteria that might alleviate some digestive problems. Fermented foods are also suggested to lessen the problem of diarrhoea, bloating, gas or constipation. It can also reduce the symptoms of bowel syndrome. Improves immune system

The bacteria present in the gut can have a significant effect on the immune system. Therefore, consuming fermented food can give a boost to the immune system because of high probiotic content. It can also reduce the risk of infections like cold and can also help in fast recovery in sickness. Fermented foods are easier to digest

Fermentation helps break down nutrients in food making it easier to digest than their unfermented counterparts. Since it breaks down all the nutrients, people who are lactose intolerant are often fine with eating fermented dairy like yoghurt. Heart Health

Probiotic helps in reducing the blood pressure and also helps in lowering total and bad LDL cholesterol. Can improve mood and Behaviour

Certain aspects of probiotic bacteria that are found in fermented foods may improve symptoms of anxiety and depression.