5 Benefits Of Having Medical Cannabis

Medical cannabis, also known as medical marijuana, is a form of treatment that uses cannabis plants or its extracts to alleviate symptoms of various medical conditions. It has been gaining attention in recent years due to its potential health benefits. The plant contains compounds called cannabinoids, which can interact with the body’s endocannabinoid system to produce a range of effects. These effects can include pain relief, management of nausea and vomiting, reducing anxiety and depression, anti-inflammatory properties, and improving sleep quality. However, it’s important to note that medical cannabis can also have negative side effects and interactions with other medications, so it should be used under the guidance of a healthcare professional.

With the world becoming more receptive towards medical cannabis, all thanks to the rising awareness about its therapeutic effects, we explore how cannabidiol (CBD) not only helps with medical ailments but also facilitates an individual to enhance their daily lifestyle.

Richa Jaggi, CMO & Co-founder, Awshad shares five reasons why people are inclined toward using this all-natural and powerful remedy:

Pain relief

One of the most common reasons for using medical cannabis is to relieve pain. The cannabinoids found in cannabis, such as THC and CBD, interact with the body’s endocannabinoid system, which helps regulate pain, mood, appetite, and sleep. Medical cannabis has also proven to be effective in reducing chronic pain associated with conditions such as arthritis and multiple sclerosis.

Reducing anxiety and depression

Medical cannabis has been found to have anxiolytic and antidepressant effects, which makes it an effective treatment option for people with anxiety and depression. THC and CBD work by regulating the levels of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that affects mood and social behaviour.

Treating seizures

Medical cannabis is effective in reducing seizures in people with epilepsy. Managing symptoms of chemotherapy

Medical cannabis can help manage the side effects of chemotherapy, such as nausea and vomiting. The components present in CBD are also effective in stimulating appetite, enhancing mood, improving sleep, and reducing pain for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. Improving sleep

Medical cannabis is an effective treatment option for people with sleep disorders such as insomnia. CBD helps promote sleep by reducing the time it takes to fall asleep and increasing the duration of deep, uninterrupted sleep.

Contrary to the popular belief and stigma around it, medical cannabis is legal in many parts of the world, and the increased consumption of the same is proof of its healing benefits. However, it is important to note that medical cannabis should only be used under the guidance of a healthcare professional, as it can have side effects and interact with other medications.

