5 Best Ingredients For Skin With Hyper Pigmentation

Hyperpigmentation is a common skin condition characterized by the darkening of certain areas of the skin. It can be caused by various factors such as sun damage, hormonal changes, and inflammation. To help reduce hyperpigmentation, it’s important to use skincare products with ingredients that can lighten and brighten the skin. Some of the best ingredients for skin with hyperpigmentation include vitamin C, niacinamide, retinol, alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), and kojic acid. These ingredients work by inhibiting melanin production, promoting cell turnover, and reducing inflammation. It’s important to use these ingredients consistently and in conjunction with a broad-spectrum sunscreen to achieve the best results.

Rrajesh Bakshi, Founder & CEO, COAL Clean Beauty shares ways to lighten areas of hyper pigmentation by using natural ingredients that can bring back the skin to its normal tone.

Here are 5 ingredients which if included in everyday routine can do wonders for the skin:

Vitamin C makes skin youthful. It decreases dryness by providing moisture to the skin. Its strong melanin-inhibiting capability makes vitamin C a brightening agent that can reduce skin discolouration issues such as hyperpigmentation, melasma, dark spots and acne marks. Considered as an important ingredient in skin lightening, Niacinamide works to stop the transfer of melanin pigment to skin cells. It decreases hyperpigmentation and lightens skin gradually when used for a long duration. Further, it promotes skin elasticity. Antioxidant, antibacterial and antifungal in nature, Tamanu Oil fights free radical damage, bacteria and fungus on the skin, absorbs UV rays, helps with wound closure, skin cell growth and collagen production. Propanediol removes oil from the core of the skin leaving no clogged pores. It cleanses without stripping off skin’s natural pH levels. Further, it functions as a humectant, pulling the moisture from the air around and locking it in the skin. This makes skin smooth, healthy and keeps discolouration at bay. By unclogging pores, retinol clears oily skin and prevents outbreaks from occurring. It exfoliates at cellular level, stimulates skin cell turnover, fades dark spots, sunspots, hyperpigmentation and evens out complexion.

Aloe Vera Gel, green tea and turmeric are other important ingredients that work best in hyperpigmentation.

