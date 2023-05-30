5 Best Ittars For This Summer Season

As the sunny season arrives and temperatures rise, people naturally become more aware of their immediate surroundings. They seek to envelop themselves in delightful scents, creating a pleasant atmosphere that harmonizes with their aura. Ittars, with their warm tones of fragrances, play a vital role in enhancing this aesthetic and allowing individuals to feel naturally comfortable and adaptable. Esha Tiwari, founder, Kastoor suggests best 5 summer fragrances that you must carry with yourself:

Gili Mitti

A scent that is very own to the Indian soul, Geeli mitti captures the most refreshing feeling of a rejuvenated spirit of the earth. It is bound to leave a joyous impression and experience for being around a fragrance like such that resonates the energy of the first monsoon on a parched soil. So to match this energy of a revivified soul amongst the crowd, one is sure to do justice by leaving a trail of Indian recognition and appreciation for the monsoon feeling on a sunny day! White oud

White oud is a scent known to draw immediate appeal of the people owing to its spicy yet flowery fragrance that is intense yet subtle enough to penetrate one’s senses with a complimenting effect. Given the heatwaves with scorching summer air, this fragrance only promises to enhance the fresh woody aura that surrounds you. A sweaty day can be made appealing by this scent that perfectly complements the earthy and animalic appeal. Patchouli

On a summer day, being enveloped in the naturally warm embrace of the Patchouli scent that is known for its remedial effect, is a remedy for your soul too! A constant whiff of this fragrance gives you an oceanic and breezy aroma without being much too penetrating or overpowering. For people who hold likings for subtle but impactful royal tones, Patchouli makes a compelling choice. Vetiver

It is much popularly regarded that fruits and citrusy elements are the balancing factor to the scorching heat. The pairing of Vetiver, as a scent you carry in the day is suitable to the temperament of rehydrating your aesthetic appeal. Vetiver has just the perfect blend of purified and watery extract of scent that is sharp enough to revive you on a sunny day each time you catch a breath of it, for you and for others around you! Bergamot

A choice for an absolutely distinctive blend of floral but citrus flavor, this fragrance naturally encapsulates the zesty and fresh trance of all citrusy scents. Resonance with the fresh splashes of hydrating notes, choice of bergamot as an ittar fragrance only adds to your zealous aura!

Ittars have been known for their unique aesthetically appealing for olfactory receptors throughout history. Get that feeling of being royally accessorized with these Indian fragrances that not only have been a popular choice historically but also speaks volumes of the elite pick of flavors that resonates with the aura of your soul.