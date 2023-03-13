5 Best Pre Workout Foods Before You Hit The Gym

We often talk about how we should shape out dietary patterns of we want to get in shape. And while we know that workouts are an essential part of it, people usually wonder what should be on our plate before we head to the gym. How light or heavy should our meal be for that perfect source of energy. Here’s a list of pre-workout meals for you:

Oatmeal

Oatmeals are rich in carbohydrates and fiber. Carbohydrates are an essential component for they provide us with energy that will become essential for our workouts. Boiled Chicken

Chicken is a very important part of any diet. It provides us with protein which is essential for body building. Lean protein also helps in muscle repair and recovery. Boiled chicken with a bit of pepper and salt can be a perfect pre-workout meal. Smoothies

While sometimes smoothies are a bit difficult to make considering you have all the ingredients, they nevertheless are a great source of nutrients. Berry smoothie, green smoothie etc. can help you gain that energy for a hard workout. While berry smoothies can include blueberries, strawberries etc. green smoothies can include leafy vegetables, avocadoes, fruits etc. Banana

Bananas are the most commonly consumed pre-workout fruit. They are rich in carbohydrates and potassium. Carbohydrates give the body the necessary burst of energy while potassium helps prevent muscle cramps. Energy bars

If you have none of these in your kitchen, then we suggest you buy a few energy bars from the local store. They are easily available at any chemist shops or supermarkets. Energy bars contain carbohydrates and fat, protein and fibre.

