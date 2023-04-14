Trends :World Heritage Day 2023Historical Sites In IndiaPuthandu 2023Ambedkar Jayanti 2023Bohag Bihu 2023
Home » Lifestyle » 5 Bollywood Celebrities’ Instagram Pages That Can Inspire Serious Fitness Goals

5 Bollywood Celebrities’ Instagram Pages That Can Inspire Serious Fitness Goals

These five actors have dazzled us with both their acting prowess and their flawlessly sculpted bodies. Look at who these B-town hotties are!

Advertisement

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 12:14 IST

Mumbai, India

These handsome Bollywood men are living proof that the key to reaching your fitness goals is choosing the correct type of exercise.
These handsome Bollywood men are living proof that the key to reaching your fitness goals is choosing the correct type of exercise.

If you’re feeling demotivated to hit the gym, these fitness pictures of Bollywood actors will surely give you the push you need! These five actors have not only wowed us with their acting skills but also with their perfectly sculpted bodies. Take a look at these B-town hunks!

Varun Dhawan

Advertisement

No doubt Varun Dhawan is one of the most ultimate fitness machines in Bollywood. In this the actor is seen flaunting his perfect abs. This was a snap from his workout hours at the gym.

Ishaan Khatter

RELATED NEWS

We all know that Ishaan Khatter is a fitness freak. And we all know he works out at home. Ishaan too flaunts a ripped physique as he gives netizens a glimpse of how he gets into workout mode.

Advertisement

Gurmeet Choudhary

Gurmeet Choudhary has always been a fitness freak and his dedication towards his body has been seen many times. In this picture Gurmeet Choudhary shares with his fans that through rigorous training and a strict diet you can achieve the body you want.

Shahid Kapoor

If fitness is the game, surely Shahid Kapoor has to be the name. He is among one of the fittest actors in the tinsel town. This picture shows his dedication towards workouts and his perfect chiseled body is completing the essence of the picture.

Hrithik Roshan

Exercising right is the most important factor to achieve your fitness goals. Hrithik has exercised and raised the fitness standards for everyone around. This picture of him in between the workout is something which will make you to hit the gym.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

first published: April 14, 2023, 12:12 IST
last updated: April 14, 2023, 12:14 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Red See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures