5 Common Mistakes People Make While Using Conditioner

Everyone longs for shiny and healthier hair. Applying conditioner to your hair after shampooing is one of the basic hair care practices. But there are some common mistakes that people make while using conditioners. Many people often keep the conditioner on their hair for too long before rinsing it off. Some also end up applying it to the roots. Mistakes like this can make your tresses greasy and lead to irritation in the scalp, among other issues. Read on to find out basic mistakes people make while conditioning their hair.

Using it on the roots: Using conditioner on the roots makes your scalp greasy. Your scalp produces natural sebum to nourish the roots and applying conditioner can make it greasy and flat. You should apply conditioner from the tips of your hair to the mid-length for best results. Keeping it for too long: While conditioning your hair, you have to leave it in for a few minutes. This will nourish and hydrate your locks. However, keeping the conditioner in your tresses for too long can lead to the opposite effect. It can lead to an irritated scalp, greasy hair, and other problems. The best way to use conditioner is to keep it for a few minutes and rinse it with cold water. This way, the product will be able to make your hair soft and manageable. Using too much conditioner: You often end up using too much conditioner on your tresses. Using more than a dollop or two of the product can lead to product build-up. It can actually make your hair look greasier. Not using the right conditioner for your hair type: You might be one of those people who get influenced by advertisements and choose a conditioner based on that. But you have to keep in mind which conditioner suits your hair type best. If you have normal hair and you end up applying a product for oily tresses, it will not do your hair care routine any benefits. Not using a wide-tooth comb: If you use your fingers or a wide-tooth comb to comb your tresses while applying conditioner, it can easily distribute the product. It will also lead to your hair becoming less tangled.

