5 Countries Which Must Be In Your Travel Plan If You Have Australia Visa

With its stunning landscapes and unique wildlife, Australia has always been a popular travel destination and attracts thousands of tourists every year. But there are several other destinations around it that are equally amazing. According to Australian immigration’s official website, the visa provides its travellers with the opportunity to exit via neighbouring countries such as Fiji and Vanuatu. You can definitely plan a trip to some beautiful destinations around Australia once you obtain a visa for the destinations. Here are five neighbouring countries around Australia that you can visit.

Papua New Guinea: This destination is for adventurous travellers seeking off-the-beaten-path experiences and is located to the north of Australia. With its remote rainforests, rugged mountains, and diverse tribal cultures, the place offers a unique travel experience. Travellers can explore traditional villages, witness ancient rituals, and trek through lush jungles to discover hidden waterfalls and more. Solomon Islands: Located to the northeast of Australia, the Solomon Islands are a group of stunning islands known for their turquoise waters, white sandy beaches, and vibrant marine life. Tourists can enjoy a range of water activities such as snorkelling, diving, and fishing. Fiji: This stunning island nation is located in the South Pacific Ocean and is known for its pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters and tropical landscapes. It offers a perfect getaway with its warm hospitality and culture. The place is also famous for its luxurious resorts, spa retreats, and delicious local cuisine, making it a popular destination. Singapore: This bustling cosmopolitan city is known for its modern skyline, rich cultural heritage, and diverse culinary scene. With excellent attractions such as Marina Bay Sands, Gardens by the Bay, and Sentosa Island, Singapore is a popular destination for tourists seeking a dynamic urban experience. The city-state is also famous for its shopping, entertainment options and food. Vanuatu: It is a tropical paradise in the South Pacific, known for its white sandy beaches, turquoise waters, and vibrant coral reefs. With its lush rainforests, cascading waterfalls, and unique culture, Vanuatu offers a perfect destination for adventure sports enthusiasts. Visitors can indulge in activities like snorkelling, diving, and hiking to their heart’s content.

