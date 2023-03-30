Are you planning an international trip during summer vacation? Or do you travel frequently abroad because of business tours? These travels could be expensive and hence, credit cards always come in handy to reduce the costs of airfares and hotels.

Let us tell you there are numerous discounts and offers you can get if you have the right credit card. Paisa bazaar has identified the best credit cards for international trips that will make your travels hassle-free and cost-effective. Here are some of the cards for you:

IDFC First Wealth Credit Card

IDFC First Wealth Credit Card charges a forex markup fee of 1.5% on international transactions. Cardholders can use 4 airport lounges in each quarter. The bank offers premium benefits for more than 900 luxury hotels. It gives a discount of up to 20 per cent in more than 1,500 restaurants. The annual charge of this card is zero.

Standard Chartered EaseMyTrip Credit Card

Standard Chartered EaseMyTrip Credit Card gives flat 20% and 10% discounts on hotel and flight bookings on the website and app. The cardholder gets a discount of Rs 125 on bus ticket booking. It offers rewards for booking tickets on standalone hotel and airline websites, apps or outlets. The annual fee for this card is Rs 350.

InterMiles HDFC Bank Signature Credit Card

The InterMiles HDFC Bank Signature Credit Card offers a bonus of up to 8,000 InterMiles on joining and up to 3,000 InterMiles on spending Rs 6,000 during the first 30 days. It offers flight discount vouchers worth Rs 750 and hotel discount vouchers worth Rs 2,000. Cardholders can redeem InterMiles for booking flight tickets through the InterMiles website. It gives 16 lounge access annually to Visa and MasterCard network credit card holders. The annual fee for this card is Rs 2,500.

RBL World Safari Credit Card

There is no forex markup fee on the RBL World Safari Credit Card. In this, the cardholder gets a MakeMyTrip welcome voucher worth Rs 3,000. Card users get Priority Pass membership to access international airport lounges. The card offers 10,000 travel points on spending Rs 2.5 lakh in a year and an additional 15,000 travel points on spending Rs 5 lakh in a year. The annual fee for this card is Rs 3,000.

SBI Elite Credit Card

There is a forex markup fee of 1.99% on international transactions through the SBI Elite Credit Card. Through this card, you can access the International airport lounge 6 times a year. Cardholders get complimentary Trident Privilege Membership and Club Vistara Membership. The annual fee of this card is Rs 4,999.

