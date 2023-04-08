5 Diseases Doctors Can Diagnose After Looking at the Tongue of Patient

When patients go for their physical examination, one of the first things doctors ask them is to stick out their tongues for them to have a look. By having a look at the changes in the tongue’s colour, doctors can detect the health issues the patient is suffering from. Keep reading this space to know about those problems.

Burning tongue or burning mouth syndrome: It is a condition where the tongue and roof of your mouth will feel like they are burning. This can happen due to acidity or damage to the nerve affecting the area of your tongue that controls taste and pain.

White patches inside the mouth- White patches on the tongue can indicate yeast infection which is more commonly seen in children and old aged people. These patches also signify the problem of Leukoplakia. Most leukoplakia patches are non-cancerous, but some of them show early signs of cancer. This condition will be increased in people who consume tobacco.

Hairy tongue- This term is used to describe an uncommon coating on the top surface of the tongue. This condition gives the tongue a dark and furry experience. It occurs due to the buildup of bacteria on tiny rounded projections called papillae, which lie along the tongue. This condition is usually painless and can be eliminated by practising good oral hygiene.

Black tongue- This condition can happen to a person who is consuming antacid tablets and a diabetic patient as well. These tablets have bismuth metal which combines with the sulfur, naturally present in your mouth and digestive tract. This combination can sometimes result in a black tongue. Good oral hygiene can curb the problem of the black tongue but people should consult a doctor if they suffer from this problem without consuming antacids.

Red Tongue- When the tongue turns red, it can indicate Kawasaki disease. This disease will cause inflammation in the walls of blood vessels and vasculitis throughout the body. Most children with Kawasaki disease are between 1 and 5 years of age. However, infants, older children and adolescents can also be affected because of this problem. Red Tongue condition can also be seen in patients diagnosed with Scarlet Fever.

