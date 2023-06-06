5 Easy Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Heat Rashes This Summer

In extremely hot weather, people often experience various skin problems, with the most common one being prickly heat or sweat rashes. Prickly heat, also known as heat rash, can be quite bothersome. It manifests as small red bumps on different parts of the body like the neck, back, waist, chest and sometimes even the face. It leads to itching and a burning sensation.

Excessive sweating and poor hygiene contribute to the development of heat rashes. These rashes are more likely to occur in areas with high humidity, where increased sweating is observed. However, heat rashes are generally not severe and tend to go on their own within a few days. Some people use antifungal and antiseptic powders to prevent them. If you want to get rid of prickly heat, some home remedies can help.

1. One popular remedy is Multani mitti or fuller’s earth. To use it, mix 1 tablespoon of Multani mitti with 1 tablespoon of rose water and apply the paste to the affected areas. Multani mitti has a cooling effect that reduces burning and itching and its antimicrobial properties help prevent skin problems caused by fungal infections and bacteria.

2. Another remedy is aloe vera gel, which can be extracted from the aloe vera plant. Apply the gel to the affected areas and leave it for 30 minutes. The gel is known for its soothing and softening properties. You can also apply it before bedtime and wash it off with cold water in the morning. With regular application, aloe vera gel can help alleviate prickly heat rashes.

3. Using ice cubes is a simple yet effective remedy. Wrap 5-6 ice cubes in a cloth and place the ice pack on the affected areas. This will gradually relieve the burning sensation, itching and redness associated with prickly heat rashes.