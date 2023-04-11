5 Easy Steps To Clean Your Cooler And Make It Bacteria-Free

With summer just around the corner, many of us have started using fans to beat the heat. However, soon it will be time to bring out our favourite coolers to keep us cool and comfortable during the scorching months. But before you switch it on, it’s crucial to give it a thorough cleaning to get rid of the dust, dirt and unpleasant smells that may have accumulated during the winter.

Fortunately, cleaning your cooler doesn’t have to be a daunting task. With a few simple tips and tricks, you can easily restore your cooler like before and enjoy fresh, cool air all summer long. So, if you’re ready to give your cooler a much-needed makeover, read on to discover some easy and effective cleaning methods that will leave your cooler looking and smelling brand new.

Advertisement

Clean the water tank

To clean the water tank of your cooler, start by unplugging it from the switchboard. Then, empty out any remaining water from the tank. Next, scrub the tank thoroughly to remove any stubborn deposits that may have accumulated over time.

To get rid of any lingering bacteria or unpleasant odours, pour some white vinegar into the tank and let it sit for at least an hour. The acidity of the vinegar will help dissolve any build-up and kill off any bacteria or germs lurking inside the tank.

Once the vinegar has done its job, rinse out the tank with clean water until all traces of vinegar are gone. This will not only leave your cooler smelling fresh and clean but also ensure that the water you use in it is safe and hygienic.

Clean your cooling pad

Advertisement

Cleaning the cooling pad of your cooler is just as important as cleaning the water tank. Over time, the cooling pad can become clogged with dirt, dust and other debris, which can compromise its effectiveness and even lead to unpleasant smells.

To clean the cooling pad, start by preparing a solution of water, white vinegar and lemon juice. Mix these ingredients in a tub or bucket and soak the cooling pad in the solution for a couple of minutes. This will help break down any stubborn dirt and grime and kill off any bacteria or germs that may be lurking inside the pad.

After a few minutes, take the cooling pad out of the solution and allow it to air dry completely. Once it’s dry, you can place it back into the cooler and enjoy the fresh, cool air it provides. With a clean and well-maintained cooling pad, your cooler will function at its best and provide you with the relief you need during the hot summer months.

Advertisement

Clean the wings/blades

To clean the wings of the cooler, start by mixing some mild detergent in water. Dip a soft cloth or sponge into the solution and gently wipe down each blade, being careful not to bend or damage them. Remember, the motor wire is also connected to the fans, so you must be cautious and avoid getting any water or cleaning solution on the motor or other internal components.

Once the blades are clean, you can also spray them with sanitiser to kill any remaining bacteria and ensure that the air circulating in your home is clean and fresh.

Advertisement

Clean the body

To clean the body of the cooler, prepare a solution of water and white vinegar. Dip a soft cloth or sponge into the solution and gently wipe down the body of the cooler, paying special attention to any areas that may be particularly dirty or stained.

Once you’ve finished cleaning, place the cooler out in the sun to dry. Sunlight can help eliminate any lingering odours and also help to brighten up the colour of the body, making it look newer and fresher.

Advertisement

Add oil to the motor

After cleaning the cooler thoroughly, add oil to the motor. In this case, you can add lubricant oil to the cooler’s fins and motor. By adding oil to the motor, you can ensure that your cooler runs smoothly and effectively all summer long, providing you with the cool and refreshing air you need to beat the heat.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here