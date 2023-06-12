5 Environment-Friendly Beauty Brands to Add to your Cart NOW

Shopping skincare products isn’t inherently sustainable as it has been putting a lot of pressure on our surroundings and nature. Although, with rising concerns and awareness around going eco-friendly, brands are showing their concern by coming up with products that have minimal environmental impact. In recent times, consumers are also becoming more interested in sustainable products and doing conscious shopping. However, shopping for beauty products in a sustainable way isn’t an easy task as the sustainable wave is hitting almost each and every brand, making it a confusing choice. To simplify the same, we have come up with 5 eco-friendly beauty brands that are making sustainable shopping a reality.

Advertisement

Brillare

Brillare is India’s most authentic beauty and personal care brand with 100% ingredient transparency that offers completely natural, safe, and cruelty-free products. The Brand is creating innovative efficacious personal care products made with the highest quality plant-based ingredients without added water, chemicals, and preservatives that can usher a veritable revolution across the Indian sustainable and clean beauty and personal care industry. The entire initiative of Brillare is called a “Zero Dilution Promise". The brand delivers sustainable dermatology-grade results from all-natural nutrition and also discloses every product ingredient on the pack and proves its authenticity upfront.

Mamaearth

Advertisement

The goodness of nature from Mamaearth explores best-selling safe, and 100% toxin-free baby and beauty products. It comes with the goodness of natural ingredients and is Devoid of any parabens, sulfate, and other harmful chemicals. Mamaearth supports plastic recycling which will mitigate global warming and will reduce pollution. It conserves natural resources & the energy reduces the amount of waste that goes to landfills. Mamaearth launched the ‘Plant Goodness and Plastic Positive’ initiative wherein they link every order being made on the Mamaearth website to a tree that they plant.

Advertisement

Lotus Botanicals

Lotus Botanicals crafts clean, green, ethical, and sustainable personal care products in skincare, haircare, and makeup to deliver pure, balanced, and botanical products that maintain a harmonious balance between nature and science. The products are 100% safe, certified, and cruelty-free and are formulated with powerful plant botanical extracts that are ethically sourced. The entire product range is non-comedogenic and pH balanced and promises no usage of harmful chemicals and preservatives such as paraben, mineral oil, silicone, and sulfate that suit every skin and hair type. The packaging is made with recycled materials or bears the FSC certification.

Advertisement

Khadi

Advertisement

Khadi Natural products are manufactured under the supervision of qualified Ayurvedic Doctors. The products are made up of Herbal active elements articulated from organically grown pure plant extracts. Khadi Natural products are of WHO, GMP, and ISO standards and they inculcate the ideologies of preservative formulae for everyday uses. The brand provides the highest degree of pure, standardized & quality-oriented products which are accumulated from purely herbal ingredients, derived from nature and cultures.

Plum