5 Essential Vitamins For Glowing Skin; Here's How You Get Them

Many of us can relate to a range of skin problems such as acne and wrinkles. Certain vitamins are beneficial for our skin since they aid in skin restoration. Vitamins A, C, D and E, in particular, have numerous benefits for our skin. The majority of these can be obtained from food or in the case of vitamin D, from the sun.

The most essential vitamins needed for glowing skin and their sources have been enlisted below:

Vitamin C

While many people identify vitamin C with immune health, it also has a significant impact on our skin health. Fragile skin, poor wound healing and bleeding gums are all symptoms of vitamin C deficiency. Vitamin C is necessary for collagen, a protein that gives the skin glow and flexibility. It combines with vitamin E to give antioxidant protection from UV radiation. Guavas, lemons, papayas, and oranges are great sources of Vitamin C

Vitamin D

A lack of vitamin D may cause skin disorders such as atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema) and psoriasis. Supplementing our body with vitamin D has been proven to improve eczema symptoms, especially when combined with vitamin E. Vitamin D3 is the most bioavailable form of vitamin D, meaning it is the most easily absorbed. Milk, eggs and salmon are rich in Vitamin D.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E is a fat-soluble antioxidant that plays critical functions in improving the immune system, eyes, brain and skin. It can help to reduce UV damage to the skin and promote wound healing. Almonds, green vegetables, fish and avocado are great sources of Vitamin E.

Vitamin A

Vitamin A is perhaps best known for its role in eye health, but it also plays a role in skin and immunological health. Tomatoes, carrots, spinach and mangoes are rich natural in Vitamin A.