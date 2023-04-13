Trends :World Heritage Day 2023Historical Sites In IndiaPuthandu 2023Ambedkar Jayanti 2023Bohag Bihu 2023
5 Fits That Will Rule Summer Fashion This Year

From classic silhouettes to bold statement pieces, there is something for everyone

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 11:47 IST

New Delhi, India

Maxi dresses with floral prints is all that you need to beat the heat.
As the temperature rises, this year’s summer fashion trends will keep you looking and feeling cool. What’s the best part? They’re easier to assemble than ever before. From bright colours, patterns, and textures to classic Americana and some seriously nostalgic throwbacks, these trends aren’t about being safe - they’re about dressing up and wearing what makes you feel the most like yourself!

This year, we can expect to see a variety of fits that will dominate the summer fashion scene. From classic silhouettes to bold statement pieces, there is something for everyone. Sushmit Shubham  and Pratishtha Gohain, Denim Designers, Spykar share the top five fits that will rule summer fashion in 2023.

Pair your summer hot pink dress with a blast of denim jacket

  1. Floral dresses + denim jackets
    Pair your summer hot pink dress with a blast of denim jacket. A floral pink tint of summer is all you need to elevate your humid evenings. A head to toe hot pink look will be summer’23 staple as it’s easy to accessorize and apt for all occasions.
    Floral Jumps
  2. Floral jumps
    Summer is the perfect season to embrace the floral trend and what better way to do so than with a floral jumpsuit? Jumpsuits are versatile, easy to wear and can be dressed up or down.


    Crop Top
  3. Crop Tops
    Crop tops are a summer classic and continue to be a popular trend this year. They are versatile and come in a range of styles, from simple and understated to bold and colorful. They can be paired with high-waisted jeans or skirts for a more modest look or worn with low-rise bottoms for a daring statement.


    Shorts and tank top
  4. Shorts and tank top
    This black and white striped tank top look from Spykar is perfect for a day trip or a fun evening at the arcade. These playful top can be paired  with linen pants to elevate the summer look to protect your legs from tanning.


    Slogan t shirt clubbed with black shorts
  5. Slogan t shirt clubbed with black shorts
    This black and green look  is perfect for an evening football match or lunch with the boys. You may change into flip flops for a beach look. Men can pair linen shorts with pastel hued shirts for a sundowner.

first published: April 13, 2023, 11:42 IST
last updated: April 13, 2023, 11:47 IST
