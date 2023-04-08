5 Food Items You Must Add To Your Diet To Treat Stomach Ulcers

Stomach ulcers can seriously interfere with your comfortable life. There are ways to prevent some of the symptoms or at least alleviate some of them. Contrary to popular belief, eating spicy food and stress do not cause stomach ulcers. In fact, stomach ulcers are typically caused by an infection by the bacterium Helicobacter pylori, also known as H Pylori. However, stress and spicy foods can aggravate a stomach ulcer. Other times, aspirin or anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen and Aleve are long-term causes of ulcers. Always use these over-the-counter medications with caution, and ask your doctor about other pain management options.

It would be foolish not to change your diet if you have stomach ulcers because there are so many advantages to doing so. So here are five food items that you must include in your diet to prevent stomach ulcers.

Advertisement

Carrots- Carrots are excellent for your health as they have anti-peptic ulcer properties that aid in a speedy recovery. Additionally, carrot extracts are useful in preventing gastric ulcers.

Broccoli- Sulforaphane, an ingredient in broccoli, inhibits the growth of H Pylori bacteria that cause ulcers. Consuming broccoli can help in dealing with ulcers.

Green leafy vegetables- Vegetables with green leaves are excellent for your health. It helps keep the body hydrated in the summer. Consume vegetables like spinach if you have stomach ulcers.

Apple- Apples have polyphenols, which are excellent antioxidants. They have gastro-protective qualities which are very important in reducing ulcers brought on by a high aspirin intake.

Radish- Salad is a common way to eat radishes. Gastritis and gastric ulcers are caused by excessive alcohol consumption and can be effectively treated by anti-ulcer properties found in radishes.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here