5 Food Items You Should Avoid If You Are Diabetic

Carbohydrates are the primary fuel source along with other macronutrients like proteins and fats that provide energy to our body. All forms of carbohydrates except fiber are broken down into glucose in our body. This glucose is transported to all the body cells through our bloodstream with the help of Insulin (hormone produced by the pancreas). However, in Type-2 diabetes, our body cannot efficiently remove glucose from our bloodstream due to insufficiency or inefficiency of insulin, which leads to high blood glucose levels.

How do carbs affect our blood glucose levels?

Advertisement

“For diabetics and prediabetics, it is important to be very mindful about the type of carbs and their portion sizes to be included in each meal. Doing so will help prevent fluctuations in the blood glucose level and reduce risk of long-term complications. Further, it is also very important to know the glycemic index (GI) of foods. On a scale of 0 – 100, foods are classified or ranked based on their effect on blood sugar after digestion. Foods with a high GI, raise blood sugar levels more than foods with a low GI. Foods with a GI of 70 or more (rice, maida, sugar, potato, processed foods, bakery items) are considered high, foods with a GI of 56 to 69 (fruits) are considered medium, and foods with a GI of 55 or less (pulses, vegetables, dairy) are considered low," says Dr Meghana Pasi, Nutrition Consultant, MyThali Program, Arogya World.

Pasi shares a list of foods one should avoid: