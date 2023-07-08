5 Food Options That Can Help You Stay Energised All Day

Working at the same pace all day long is quite a strenuous task. Every person, at some point in the day, feels worn out and tired. On some days, you feel sluggish from the moment you wake up and thus lack the motivation to do anything throughout the day. A primary reason for this is a nutrient deficit. One might think that if they are not skipping meals or are consuming a well-cooked plate, they have fulfilled their nutritional requirements. But there are certain foods that will help you drive away the fatigue and keep you energised.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra, in an Instagram post, said, “If you are looking to avoid daytime fatigue and boost your energy levels, incorporating the right foods into your diet can make a significant difference."