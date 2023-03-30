Certain food items and eating habits are considered beneficial in treating digestive problems. Many individuals suffer from the problem of constipation. Generally, it occurs when the bowel movements become less frequent and passage of faeces becomes difficult. But fret not! Dietary changes or increasing water intake helps in preventing constipation.

If constipation is not treated promptly, it could have a harmful effect on the body. Stomach ache, poor stool passage, bloating and appetite loss are all signs of constipation. If you consume fewer salads, green vegetables and fruits, drink less water, and consume more processed food, then you have a higher possibility of dealing with digestive problems. Below, we have mentioned 5 foods that help in treating constipation.

Olive Oil

Olive oil is considered beneficial in improving bowel movements. Rich in antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties, olive oil helps to strengthen your digestive system and also helps in lowering stomach-related problems. As per studies, olive and flax seeds oils have a mild laxative effect which helps to ease the flow of materials through the intestines.

Fibre Rich Fruits

Including high-fibre fruits such as kiwi, apple, pear, grapes, blackberry, raspberry, and more helps in treating digestive problems like constipation. If you consume them regularly, they will help you in keeping your stomach clean and prevent digestive problems.

Wheat Flour

Whole wheat flour contains a high amount of fibre, which your body cannot break down directly. Instead, it enables the fibre to pass through your entire digestive system which further softens the stool. In addition, it stimulates peristaltic and intestinal contractions that help in regular bowel movements and prevents constipation.

Broccoli

Packed with fibre and low in calories, this vegetable is considered effective in fighting constipation. Broccoli contains sulforaphane, a substance that protects you from falling prey to digestive problems. From cleansing the stomach to improving bowel movements, broccoli should be definitely added to your diet if you want to prevent bacterial overgrowth in the small intestine.

Curd

Probiotics, or healthy bacteria found in the digestive tract, are what the body needs to function properly, and a cup of yoghurt will satiate that need. Probiotics are crucial because they promote good digestion and a strong immune system while also avoiding bloating, constipation, and diarrhoea.

