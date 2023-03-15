Our food choices affect our mood, sleeping patterns, concentration, energy levels and overall health. Reports in Harvard Health say that if your mood is not good, it may affect your gut and mental health, and you may feel irritable and angry. According to the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, a study found that people who consume more foods rich in vitamin D do not suffer from depression and anxiety problems, while those who consume less vitamin D-rich foods have anger and anxiety issues. Health expert and nutritionist Dr Uma Naidu of Harvard Medical Institute suggested some food items that you must consume to enhance your mood.

Spices: According to the nutritionist, Indian spices boost mood levels. Spices contain several types of antioxidants that release free radicals from the brain and do not allow oxidative stress to occur. Turmeric is the most beneficial among these spices.

Fermented food - Fermented foods such as curd, buttermilk and yoghurt also enhance our mood. Apart from this, if you mix some vegetables and milk together, it gets fermented after yeast-bacteria are formed in it. This food also helps the intestine to function properly and curbs anxiety issues.

Dark Chocolates - Dark chocolate is considered a great source of iron, which protects the neurons and controls the synthesis of chemicals. This improves the mood. A 2019 study found that more than 70 per cent of people who ate dark chocolate did not show symptoms of depression.

Avocados - Fruits like avocados contain a lot of magnesium, which improves brain functioning. Several studies have revealed that due to the lack of magnesium in the body, some people may suffer from depression. To avoid such conditions, you can eat avocado mixed with olive oil, which is considered beneficial for your health and improves your mood.

Almonds - We all know that the intake of nuts or almonds sharpens our minds. Dry fruits like almond kernel, walnut, apricot and peanuts contain antioxidants that improve your memory and brain health. Almonds have anti-inflammatory properties which remove free radicals from the brain and reduce oxidative stress. Almonds also contain omega-3 fatty acids which are considered good for improving memory power and mood.

