    5 Foods You Need To Avoid During Gas And Bloating

    Onions are a significant source of fructans in the diet which are soluble fibres that can lead to bloating.

    Curated By: Lifestyle Desk

    Local News Desk

    Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 20:09 IST

    Delhi, India

    Broccoli and other cruciferous vegetables can cause bloating.
    Broccoli and other cruciferous vegetables can cause bloating.

    Digestive problems like bloating can be caused by several foods such as beans and carbonated drinks, particularly for those with food sensitivities or intolerances. Modifying your diet can help alleviate bloating symptoms. After eating, if you feel like your stomach is swollen or enlarged, then you are experiencing bloating. It is a prevalent condition with around 30 per cent of people reporting regular occurrences, as mentioned in a report by Healthline. Though certain medical conditions can also cause bloating, it is typically a result of gas, digestive issues, or dietary factors. In case you experience negative symptoms from many foods or find that your food intolerance is increasing, it is advisable to seek medical advice.

    Here are five foods you need to avoid in case you are having a stomach problem:

    Onions

    Onions are vegetables that grow underground and have a unique flavour and scent. They are commonly used in cooked dishes, side dishes and salads, but are rarely eaten whole. Despite being consumed in small amounts, onions are a significant source of fructans in the diet which are soluble fibres that can lead to bloating. Consider using fresh herbs or spices instead of onions. Utilising the green parts of scallions or chives in powder or fresh form can be advantageous for individuals who are sensitive to fructans.

    Garlic

    Garlic is a popular ingredient used for both culinary purposes and as a health remedy. However, it contains FODMAPs in the form of fructans, similar to onions, which can cause bloating. Garlic can also cause belching and gas in individuals with an allergy or intolerance to other compounds found in it. To avoid these symptoms, substitute garlic with other herbs and spices like thyme, parsley, chives, or basil. For those sensitive to fructans, garlic-infused oils, garlic scape powder, or garlic chive powder can be used instead.

    Broccoli and other cruciferous vegetables

    Broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, Brussels sprouts and a few more are part of the cruciferous vegetable family. These vegetables are rich in nutrients such as fibre, vitamin K, vitamin C, iron and potassium. Nevertheless, they contain FODMAPs which may cause bloating in some individuals. Cooking cruciferous vegetables can make them more easily digestible. There are several options available as a substitute, such as spinach, cucumbers, lettuce, sweet potatoes and zucchini. Additionally, you could choose to have smaller servings or switch to cooked cruciferous vegetables instead.

    Beer

    Beer, a carbonated beverage, is commonly associated with bloating. This is because its ingredients, such as barley, wheat, maize and rice, contain fermentable carbs that can produce gas and cause bloating. Additionally, beer often contains gluten due to the grains used in brewing. To avoid bloating, it is recommended to reduce beer consumption. Alternatively, you may choose to drink red wine, white wine, or spirits as they are less likely to cause bloating.

    Lentils

    Lentils, a type of legume, are a good source of protein, fibre and carbohydrates, as well as minerals like iron, copper and manganese. However, due to their high fibre content, they can cause bloating, particularly for people not used to eating a lot of fibre. Moreover, lentils, like beans, contain FODMAPs which may cause excessive gas and bloating, particularly for those with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Nonetheless, soaking or sprouting lentils before consuming them can make them more digestive-friendly.

