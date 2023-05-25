5 Fruits For Better Intestinal Health And To Removing Impurities From Stomach

As a result of changing lifestyles and dietary habits, a significant number of individuals experience digestive problems. Common concerns such as constipation, bloating and cramps have become prevalent. Improper digestion often leads to problems such as gas and acidity, which can harm overall health. But consumption of certain fruits can provide beneficial effects on intestinal health. Here is a list of fruits that promotes digestive health and helps in the removal of impurities from the stomach:

Apple

Apples are packed with vital nutrients and fibre that help in improving digestive health. Additionally, apples contain pectin, a substance that acts as a prebiotic. As pectin cannot be digested by the body, it is broken down by the beneficial bacteria in your gut, ultimately improving the overall health of your gastrointestinal system. Hence, we can say that apples keep you full for longer periods while promoting digestive health.

Papaya

Papaya contains an enzyme called papain, which is known for its digestion-enhancing properties. Consuming papaya before a meal can initiate the digestive process and facilitate the efficient breakdown of food throughout the day. Regular consumption of papaya aids in the elimination of toxins and impurities from the stomach.

Oranges

Oranges contain both soluble and insoluble fibre which promote better digestive health and keep your intestinal and stomach problems at bay. The fibre content in oranges reduces the risk of irritable bowel syndrome and aids in treating constipation to a greater extent. This fruit is highly beneficial for treating problems like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular ailments.

Guavas

Guavas are rich in dietary fibre compared to other fruits which makes them highly beneficial for digestive health. Consuming just one guava a day provides 12 per cent of the recommended fibre intake, promotes healthy bowel movements and reduces the risk of constipation. The antimicrobial properties of guava make it effective in relieving symptoms of diarrhoea and digestive disorders like dysentery.

Strawberries

Strawberries are packed with fibre which is vital for stimulating food movement in the digestive system and maintaining regular bowel movements. Additionally, they are a great source of vitamin C and contain a significant amount of folate (vitamin B9). The folate in strawberries can help relieve constipation by promoting the production of digestive acids.