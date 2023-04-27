5 Habits That Rapidly Increase Bad Cholesterol In Your Blood

The rise in heart disease among people, especially at an early age, is a cause for concern. Cholesterol is a major contributor to heart disease, with bad cholesterol buildup in veins leading to heart attacks. However, the increase in bad cholesterol doesn’t happen overnight. It slowly clogs our arteries due to unhealthy lifestyle habits that we adopt without even realising their impact. To maintain a healthy heart, it’s crucial to distance ourselves from habits as soon as possible. With our rapidly changing lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits, heart disease has become a prevalent health issue. According to a report by Myoclonic, changing just 5 habits can go a long way in keeping our hearts healthy. Ignoring these habits can prove to be overwhelming and dangerous for our overall health.

1. Unhealthy food- Saturated and trans fats, found in red meat and dairy products, are the main reason behind the high cholesterol levels which may impact our arteries. To reduce the risk of heart disease, it’s essential to limit the consumption of such foods and opt for healthier alternatives. Omega-3 fatty acids are known to have properties that promote heart health and can be found in foods such as fish, nuts and seeds. Consuming omega-3-rich food can help lower blood pressure, reduce inflammation and keep the heart healthy.

2. No physical activity- In this modern era, our busy schedules often lead us to neglect the importance of physical exercise. With late nights and irregular sleep patterns becoming the norm, physical activity is taking a backseat. However, this can have a detrimental effect on our cholesterol levels, leading to an increase in bad cholesterol. To combat this, it’s crucial to include a regular workout routine in our daily schedule. Exercise has been proven to increase good cholesterol levels in the body and reduce the risk of heart disease.

3. Smoking- Smoking, despite being known as a deadly habit, is unfortunately still popular among many, especially the youth. However, the consequences of smoking on one’s health, particularly the heart, cannot be ignored. Smoking has a direct impact on the body’s cholesterol levels, leading to an increase in bad cholesterol. Not only that, smoking also causes a rise in blood pressure and heart rate, which can put excessive strain on the heart. Therefore, if you wish to maintain a healthy heart, it is crucial to quit smoking immediately.

4. Obesity- Obesity is a major health concern, and it can lead to a plethora of problems such as diabetes, high blood pressure and an increase in cholesterol levels. Apart from these issues, increased weight can also lead to a lack of proper body shape. To keep your heart healthy and prevent these health issues, it is important to maintain a healthy weight. This can be achieved through regular exercise and a balanced diet. Even small changes like incorporating more physical activity in your daily routine and making healthier food choices can make a significant impact on your weight.

5. Excessive alcohol consumption- Alcohol has become a part of our social life, but excessive consumption of alcohol can cause serious harm to the heart. Drinking too much alcohol can cause an increase in the cholesterol level in the veins, leading to heart disease.

