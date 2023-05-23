5 Hill Stations Near Delhi-NCR To Beat The Summer Heat

With May coming to an end and June on the horizon, many people are considering their options for a summer vacation with their children. Escaping the sweltering heat of Delhi-NCR, a visit to a hill station proves to be an excellent choice. In particular, residents of this region are fortunate, as there are several well-known hill stations located just a few hours away. Below, we have shared 5 hill stations that one should visit.

Lansdowne

Lansdowne, positioned at an elevation of 1700 meters above sea level, is a heaven for adventure enthusiasts. With its riverside camps, vibrant markets, picturesque churches and scenic viewpoints, this hill station in Uttarakhand offers the perfect setting for a summer retreat. This destination entices tourists with its diverse range of recreational pursuits, including trekking, bird watching, and sightseeing.

Nainital

Nestled in the foothills of the Kumaon region, is the epitome of a perfect summer vacation gateway. While indulging in boating on the renowned Naini Lake is a must, there are also hidden pathways and trekking trails waiting to be explored on the outskirts of the city. Indulge in the vibrant local markets, savour the flavours of thukpa from Tibetan stalls, and consider embarking on day trips to nearby off-beat places such as Bhimtal to avoid the bustling tourist rush.

Kasauli

Formerly serving as the summer capital of the British, Kasauli is a renowned hill station celebrated for its Gothic architecture showcased in its churches and the stunning snow-capped peaks. The rustic beauty of this hill station has also garnered attention for its popularity as a backdrop for pre-wedding photoshoots. Among the noteworthy attractions, the Kasauli Brewery stands out as the oldest operational distillery for scotch whiskey.

Auli

If you’re yearning for a winter experience amid summer, Auli in Haryana is the perfect place to visit. With its array of ski resorts, this hill station has become increasingly popular among tourists. The snow-covered hills of Auli not only offer stunning scenery but also provide thrilling opportunities for skiing adventures. When exploring Auli, don’t miss the chance to ride the ropeway, which offers a mesmerising panoramic view of the beautiful lake, lush meadows, and pristine snowy slopes from a higher vantage point.

Chail

Chail, located in Himachal Pradesh, is one such hill station that should be on your bucket list if you desire to witness the splendour of nature. Adorned with majestic pine and deodar trees, this serene destination offers an ideal setting for hiking adventures or unwinding amidst the tranquil surroundings. A must-visit attraction in Chail is the renowned Chail Cricket Stadium, which holds the distinction of being India’s highest cricket ground.