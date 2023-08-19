5 Indian Authors Who Are Making An Impact With Audiobooks And Podcasts 

The world is slowly opening up to newer modes of entertainment and in fact a lot of people these days are engaging in audiobooks because it is more convenient than carrying around heavy books according to a study. Whether you are commuting, working out, or simply relaxing, you can now tune in and let your imagination run wild as these wordsmiths guide you through their riveting worlds. If you are someone who is genuinely interested in giving audiobooks and story podcasts a try then there are apps such as Audible that can be tried out.