5 Lesser Known Places To Visit If You Are In Old Delhi

The vibe and charm of Old Delhi is unmatched, and the amount that the place has got to offer is absolutely unparalleled. While there are tons of places that you will be pushed into visiting because of their popularity, one must not forget to check out the lesser-known popular areas surrounding the place. Each lane of Old Delhi has a story to tell and you must have time in hand to listen to it.

The next time you set out for Old Delhi, make sure to tick these 5 places out of your list, you will not be disappointed-

Advertisement

Paranthe Wali Gali:

Known as a foodie’s paradise, Paranthe Wali Gali is a narrow alley in Old Delhi that is known for its mouth-watering parathas (Indian flatbread). The street is lined with small shops that sell a variety of parathas, both sweet and savoury. If you are visiting, you can try out the classic potato, onion, and paneer parathas, or the more experimental parathas like the rabri paratha (stuffed with sweetened condensed milk) and the kachori paratha (stuffed with spiced lentil paste). The street is a popular foodie destination and is best visited during the early morning hours when the parathas are freshly made, so do not be too late. Nai Sarak Book Market:

Nai Sarak Book Market is a haven for book lovers. It is a narrow lane in Old Delhi that is lined with bookshops selling old and new books, magazines, and newspapers. Visitors can find books on a range of subjects from history, politics, and philosophy to literature, poetry, and biographies. The market is a heaven for bibliophiles who can spend hours browsing through the stacks of books. Chunnamal Haveli:

Chunnamal Haveli is a lesser-known 19th-century mansion that is located in Old Delhi. The haveli is a stunning example of Indo-Saracenic architecture and is known for its intricate carvings, murals, and frescoes. The haveli has been restored and is now a museum that showcases the lifestyle and traditions of the affluent merchant class of the 19th century. Visitors can take a guided tour of the haveli and learn about its history and architecture. Shankar Market:

Shankar Market is a bustling market in Old Delhi that is known for its wholesale trade of stationery, books, and art supplies. The market has been around for more than 60 years and will you the right Old Delhi feels. The place is a favourite among students, artists, and writers. Visitors can find everything from sketchbooks, canvases, and paintbrushes to pens, pencils, and paper clips. The market also has a section dedicated to street food, where visitors can indulge in some lip-smacking snacks. Khari Baoli Spice Market:

Khari Baoli Spice Market is one of the oldest and largest spice markets in Asia. The market is located in Old Delhi and is known for its colourful array of spices, herbs, and dry fruits. Visitors can take a walk through the narrow lanes and witness the hustle and bustle of the market as vendors shout out their prices and customers haggle for a good deal. The market is a photographer’s delight, with its vibrant colours and fragrant aromas. In short, it is as iconic as it can get and you will definitely love it.

The offbeat places mentioned above are a great way to explore the city’s culture, heritage, and traditions. So, next time you visit Old Delhi, make sure to explore these hidden gems and discover the true beauty of the place, you will for sure fall in love with it.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here