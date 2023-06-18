5 Looks Of Tamannaah Bhatia From Jee Karda That Are Too Hot To Handle  

Tamannaah Bhatia is making waves with her performance in the web series Jee Karda. The TV series has captivated viewers not only with its compelling storyline but also with the stylish and on-point outfits worn by Tamannaah. From traditional attire to contemporary fashion choices, her wardrobe in the series is a delightful mix of elegance and trendiness.

Let’s decode some of her standout outfits curated by celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi and costume designer Jafer Ali Munshi:

Geometric Printed Dress From Mango

Tamannaah Bhatia looked stunning in this geometric printed satin dress from Mango, which showcased her impeccable fashion sense. The geometric print on the satin fabric added a touch of contemporary flair to the dress. Tamannaah completed her look by keeping her hair open. Furthermore, the affordability of this outfit adds to its appeal. Priced at Rs 3161, it offers a chic look without breaking the bank.

Tropical Printed Cut-Out Dress From Zara

Tamannaah Bhatia looked ravishing in this tropical printed cut-out dress from Zara. This dress accentuated her figure and added a touch of sensuality to her overall appearance.

Traditional Lehenga by Designer Ridhi Mehra

Tamannaah Bhatia, in her role as Lavanya in the new Prime series Jee Karda, showed a stunning fashion sense. One of her standout outfits is this beautiful red lehenga paired with an embroidered top by designer Ridhi Mehra. The ensemble added a regal touch to her character. The cost of this exquisite outfit is Rs 78,800, reflecting the intricate detailing involved in its creation.

Silver Lehenga Set by Seema Gujral

For one of her looks, Tamannaah Bhatia also adorned the Seema Gujral Silver Lehenga set, radiating elegance and beauty. The exquisite design of the lehenga perfectly complements her grace and charm. The cost of this breathtaking lehenga is Rs 1,86,000.

Black Colour Block Pleated Midi Dress by River Island

Tamannaah Bhatia stole the spotlight in this block pleated midi dress by River Island. Priced at Rs 4,915, this dress offers a chic and affordable option for fashion enthusiasts. Tamannaah completed her look by tying her hair in a sleek ponytail, which kept the focus on the dress. She accessorized her outfit with a choker. With her choice of natural makeup, Tamannaah kept her look fresh and radiant.