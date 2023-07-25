5 Monsoon Grooming Must-Haves For Men

As the monsoon season rolls in, men need to adapt their grooming routine to combat the challenges of humidity and rain. Stay well-groomed and confident during the monsoon with these essential grooming must-haves for men. From water-resistant sunscreen to anti-frizz hair serums, these products will help you tackle the challenges of humidity and rain, ensuring you look and feel your best all season long.

During the monsoon season, the weather can be unpredictable, with rain and humidity posing unique challenges to men’s grooming routines. To help you look your best and maintain your style even in the rainy season, Jaykishan Pawar - Master Barber & Training Head at Truefitt & Hill has come up with five essential monsoon grooming must-haves for men:

Embrace Gentle Drying Techniques

Ensure your hair and scalp stay happy and healthy during the monsoon by avoiding prolonged wetness. After washing your hair, always remember to gently pat dry your scalp instead of vigorously rubbing. Customize your hair care routine

By using shampoos and conditioners tailored to your specific hair and scalp concerns. Opt for products like Frequent Use Shampoo, Vitamin E Shampoo & Conditioner, which are best suited for the monsoon season. Avoid Heat Styling Products

In the humid monsoon weather, heavy styling products can weigh your hair down and lead to frizz. Instead, opt for serums or leave-in conditioners like Athenian Water, Freshman Friction, and Limnol to keep your hair manageable and effortlessly stylish. Maintain Personal Hygiene

Monsoons can bring about scalp-related fungal infections, so it’s crucial to maintain personal hygiene. Avoid sharing combs and hairbrushes to prevent the spread of any potential infections. Combat the sticky and greasy feeling

Wash your face at least thrice a day with a refreshing Daily Facial Cleanser. After cleansing, ensure your skin stays hydrated by promptly applying a suitable moisturizer to maintain the perfect moisture balance. Always keep your feet dry and clean

If possible try getting an express pedicure once a fortnight to avoid fungal and bacterial infections

Advertisement

Importance of Ayurveda In Grooming

Monsoons are known to cause issues with the skin and hair, including excessive hair fall, oily scalps, rashes, and acne. “A high-humidity environment is particularly conducive to hair fall, especially in regions where there is a high level of moisture in the air leading to weakening the roots of the hair. Furthermore, the unhealthy toxins present in the rainwater contribute to hair-related issues during the rainy season. However, this all can be controlled and cured with an old Indian holistic health method called ‘Ayurveda’.

Many ingredients work wonders to your hair’s health and reverse its thinning and falling. One such notable ingredient is Methi (fenugreek) which contains high levels of proteins and nicotinic acid. It promotes the hair growth as well as prevents hair loss by nourishing the scalp," says Shreedha Singh, CEO and Co-Founder, The Ayurveda Co. – T.A.C.