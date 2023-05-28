5 Must-Visit Luxury Farm Stays in Rajasthan: Where Nature Meets Opulence

Rajasthan, the land of majestic forts and royal heritage, is not only known for its rich history and vibrant culture but also for its luxurious farmstays that offer a perfect blend of nature and opulence. However, In the middle of the hustle and bustle of the city, there lies a tranquil haven where nature seamlessly merges with opulence - the luxury farm stays of Rajasthan. Surrounded by lush landscapes, guests can enjoy a serene ambiance, breathe in fresh air, and immerse themselves in the tranquility of nature. Staying at a luxury farm provides an opportunity to experience the authentic rural lifestyle of Rajasthan. Guests can witness traditional practices, interact with local communities, and engage in cultural activities, gaining a deeper understanding of the region’s heritage.

Opting for a luxury farmstay in Rajasthan offers countless benefits, including the opportunity to immerse in nature’s beauty, experience the authentic rural culture, and enjoy luxurious accommodations and a range of recreational activities. A stay at luxury farms in Rajasthan provides a tranquil retreat where guests can relax, rejuvenate, and create lasting memories with the finest comfort and hospitality.

We have compiled a list of 5 must-visit luxury farmstays in Jaipur: Where Nature Meets Opulence:

The Bagheera

The Bagheera - A Boutique Luxury Farmstay is located in the tree-lined street of Jagatpura, it is a timeless beauty. A 5-bedroom luxury heritage haveli, built in the 1900s as a stud farm with a private lawn and a beautiful tree house. People can experience nearby Village jeep safari, Nahargarh Sanctuary jeep safari, visit City Palace, visit Jantar Mantar, Hot air balloon ride, and many more. Spread on 1.5 acres of land with 4 suite rooms, a swimming pool, stables, a paddock, an outdoor fireplace, and beautiful gardens, flora and fauna beautifully laid out It has professional chefs who can prepare your meals and snacks as per your taste & preference. It is approximately 15-20 minutes away from both the airport and the railway station.

Amanbagh

With its ancient forts and tiger-inhabited wilds, Rajasthan is renowned for its beauty, nowhere more concentrated than in the Aravalli Hills in the garden oasis that is Amanbagh. Once the staging area for royal tiger hunts, today the rose-hued cupolas and vaulted entrances of the resort’s Mughal-inspired structures soar from the greenery – utterly peaceful and consummately private. The resort echoes the region’s Mughal architecture and provides the opportunity to witness firsthand the traditions and culture of rural India. Amanbagh sits in isolation amidst the arid Aravalli Hills near Alwar in northern India. The region is rich in early Hindu history, dating to the dawn of Hindu civilization; awash with legend, the epic Mahabharata tells of the five Pandavas brothers who spent their last years in exile within a few miles of the resort, over two millennia ago.

RAAS Jodhpur

RAAS is Jodhpur’s first boutique hotel with a signature look born from a fusion of modern and ancient styles. The courtyard is a tranquil haven within the hustle and bustle of Jodhpur’s old town. With a stunning entrance, flanked by a magnificent pool, the hotel comprises four original buildings with three additional contemporary structures. Inspired by the Walled City, the new buildings feature a modern approach to the use of space and light yet each is grounded in tradition. Intricate architectural carvings adorn the structure in the iconic style of 18th-century havelis.

Shahpura

Shahpura is perfect for every itinerary that celebrates slow travel. The restored erstwhile royal home makes for an ideal setting to hit the brakes on a Rajasthan itinerary and gives travelers time to live in the countryside with premium comforts. Easy access to Udaipur, Ranthambore, and Jodhpur makes this a great stop to see authentic Rajasthan in the rural countryside. The entire estate was granted by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan to Rajadhiraj Sujjan Singh in 1630 AD for successful military campaigns against the Marathas and Afghans.

The Royal Retreat

The Royal Retreat Resort & Spa (A five Star facility Resort) is situated in the heart of the city Udaipur. The resort is located near the Sajjangarh Monsoon Palace on Badi Hawala Road. The Resort is a living personification of Royal Rajasthan and has stood on the ranges of Aravali. The Royal Retreat Resort and Spa are spread over acres of natural surroundings and offers more than 100 well-appointed rooms, soberly but elegantly decorated with rare artifacts from the owner’s personal collection and connected through walkways around the swimming pools.