5 Negative Effects Of Getting Nail Extensions

Nail extensions are a way of adding length, colour, and design to natural nails. The trend has become increasingly popular in recent years, with more and more people opting for this beauty treatment. One of the reasons for the growing popularity of nail extensions is that they are an easy and convenient way to maintain good-looking nails. Unlike natural nails, extensions do not require regular maintenance, and they can last for several weeks. The trend is also being driven by social media, where nail art and fashion influencers showcase the latest designs. Many salons and beauty parlours offer a variety of nail extension services, including acrylic, gel, and dip powder nails.

However, while nail extensions have become a popular trend, it is important to note that they can also have some negative effects on your nails as well. While it is okay to opt for artificial nails, there are some things you need to keep in mind. Here are five such harmful effects caused by nail extensions.

Nail damage:

One of the most significant harmful effects is that they can cause significant damage to your natural nails. Extensions can cause nails to become weak and brittle, leading to breakage and peeling. In some cases, the nails can become so damaged that they may require medical attention. Infection:

Nail extensions can create an ideal environment for bacterial and fungal infections to thrive. Moisture and bacteria can get trapped between the extension and the natural nail, leading to infection. The infection can be painful, unsightly, and difficult to treat. Allergic reactions:

Since the extensions are typically made of acrylic, gel, or a combination of both, they can contain chemicals that may cause allergic reactions in some people. Symptoms of an allergic reaction can range from mild to severe and can include itching, redness, and swelling. Difficulty performing daily tasks:

It can be difficult to perform daily tasks such as typing, opening cans or bottles, and even buttoning clothes with artificial nails. The added length and thickness of the extensions can interfere with daily activities. Removal damage:

Removing nail extensions can be just as harmful as getting them. The process can damage the natural nails and cause them to become thin, weak, and brittle. In some cases, the damage can be permanent, leaving the nails unable to grow properly.

