5 Nutritious Food Items For Healthy Hair Growth

Hair fall has become a common problem, affecting both the young and the elderly. Everyone wishes to maintain thick and dark hair for a prolonged period as it adds to their personality. Unfortunately, due to unhealthy lifestyle choices and poor eating habits, individuals are experiencing various hair problems at a relatively young age.

A Healthline report suggests that hair problems can arise due to various factors, such as aging, genetics, overall health, and diet. Although you cannot control the impact of aging and genetics, a healthy diet becomes crucial in maintaining good hair health. Consuming foods that are rich in vitamins and nutrients can aid in promoting hair growth. A deficiency of essential nutrients like Vitamin B12, Vitamin D, Biotin, Riboflavin, and iron can result in hair fall. By including a healthy diet, you can ensure the health of your hair.

Here is a list of five nutritious food items that can help in strengthening your hair:

1. Spinach

Incorporating spinach into your diet can be highly advantageous for your hair health. Spinach is packed with essential nutrients such as iron, folate, vitamin A, and vitamin C, all of which play a vital role in promoting hair growth. The deficiency of these nutrients can lead to hair fall, making spinach a valuable addition to your diet.

2. Nuts

Nuts are known to be beneficial for promoting hair growth, as they contain a wide range of essential nutrients. Almonds, in particular, are rich in vitamin E, vitamin B, zinc, and essential fatty acids, all of which play a crucial role in preventing hair fall. Including almonds in your diet can therefore prove to be helpful in maintaining healthy and strong hair.

3. Vitamin C Food

Insufficient intake of Vitamin C can result in weak hair that breaks easily, and in severe cases, may lead to baldness. Therefore, it is important to include foods rich in Vitamin C in your diet to promote healthy hair growth. Vitamin C is also essential for the absorption of iron in the body. Consuming citrus fruits such as lemon, orange, and kiwi daily can help provide your body with the required dose of Vitamin C. Drinking a glass of lemon water can not only benefit your hair, but also boost your immunity.

4. Carrot juice

Carrots are known for their benefits for hair health. You can consume them by adding them to mixed vegetables or as a raw salad. Drinking carrot juice is also recommended as it can help strengthen hair.

5. Berries

Berries are packed with antioxidants and vitamins that make them very useful for promoting hair growth. For instance, strawberries are loaded with vitamin C which can help to produce collagen and improve iron absorption, leading to healthier hair growth. All types of berries, such as blueberries and blackberries, can help strengthen the hair as well.

