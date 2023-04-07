5 Out-Of-The-Box Cocktails You Should Try Out Over The Weekend

The trend of experimental drinking choices has taken India by storm, as people seek to add a touch of excitement to their cocktail game. According to Kunal Patel, Managing Director of Monika Alcobev Limited, “Indian consumers are becoming increasingly adventurous with their drink choices, and are more willing to experiment with new and unconventional flavours."

To help you explore these exciting flavours, here is a list of five out-of-the-box cocktails that are worth trying this weekend. Each innovative concoction is guaranteed to leave a lasting impression, whether you aim to impress guests at a party or simply explore fresh and novel tastes.

So, sit back, relax, and indulge in this list of exceptional cocktails-

Temple’s Ward Eight

First up is Temple’s Ward Eight, a classic cocktail that originated in Boston in the late 1800s. This cocktail is a beautiful shade of red-orange and has a sweet, tart, and slightly bitter flavour profile.

Ingredients and method:-

To make it, combine 2 oz of Templeton Rye 4-Year-Old Whiskey, ¾ oz of lime juice, ¾ oz of orange juice, and ½ oz of grenadine syrup in a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a glass filled with ice. Optional: add a dash of Angostura Bitters for added depth of flavour.

Hayman’s Bees

Next up is Hayman’s Bees, a cocktail featuring the sweet and floral notes of Hayman’s Old Tom Gin.

Ingredients and method:-

To make it, combine 2 oz of Hayman’s Old Tom Gin, ¾ oz of honey syrup, and ¾ oz of lime juice in a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a glass filled with ice.

Cuervo Rhubarb Delight

The Cuervo Rhubarb Delight is a refreshing and tangy drink that combines Jose Cuervo Especial Silver Tequila, Rhubarb Syrup, Honey Syrup, Lime Juice, and Soda.

Ingredients and method:-

To make it, combine 2 oz of Jose Cuervo Especial Silver Tequila, 1 oz of lime juice, ¾ oz of rhubarb syrup, and ½ oz of honey syrup in a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a glass filled with ice. Top with soda and garnish with a lime wedge.

Blackberry De Cuba

If you’re looking for a fruity cocktail, the Blackberry De Cuba is an excellent choice.

Ingredients and method:-

To make it, combine 2 oz of Viva El Ron White Rum, 6-8 fresh blackberries, 6-8 mint leaves, 1 oz of lime juice, and ½ oz of simple syrup in a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a glass filled with ice. Top with soda and garnish with a sprig of mint and blackberry.

Russian Ruby Rosemary (RRR)

Last but not least is the Russian Ruby Rosemary or RRR for short. This cocktail features bitter grapefruit, aromatic rosemary, and the smooth vodka of Russian Standard Vodka Original.

Ingredients and method:-

To make it, combine 2 oz of Russian Standard Vodka Original, 1 oz of fresh grapefruit juice, ½ oz of lime juice, and ½ oz of rosemary syrup in a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a glass filled with ice. Top with soda and garnish with a sprig of rosemary and a grapefruit twist.

Whether you’re in the mood for something sweet, tangy, or floral, there is a cocktail on this list that’s sure to satisfy your taste buds. So why not try making one (or all) of these cocktails at home and impress your friends with your newfound mixology skills? Cheers!

